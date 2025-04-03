After expecting to be traded this offseason, New England Patriots backup quarterback Joe Milton is on the move. ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter broke the news Thursday morning that the Patriots have agreed to trade Milton to the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Patriots received a fifth-round pick from Dallas while also sending the Cowboys a seventh-round pick.

Ad

Milton will now play behind quarterback Dak Prescott for the upcoming season after Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upon the Cowboys acquiring Milton, fans had a lot to say on social media, with many thinking it was a good deal for Dallas. Some think Milton may eventually take over the starting quarterback job in Dallas.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Will be the starter by Week 6," one fan commented.

"Dallas found there new starting quarterback," a fan said.

"Stupid move for the Patriots…. He will start in Dallas soon," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Starting over Dak by end of the year!," another fan predicted.

More fans showed their support for Milton on social media. Some think that Dallas now has an interesting QB situation. While Prescott is the highest-paid QB in the NFL, he has never reached a conference championship and has a losing playoff record, apart from getting hurt a few times in his NFL career.

Adding Milton gives the Cowboys a solid backup option that could maybe one day turn into a starter.

Ad

Here's how more fans reacted to the trade:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wow that will be an interesting project in Dallas," a fan replied.

"Not just a backup… a viable option," a fan said.

"QB of the future? That’s a solid move," a fan replied.

Joe Milton showed out in his lone appearance last season

Joe Mllton during NFL: AUG 15 Preseason Eagles at Patriots - Source: Getty

Joe Milton was selected in the sixth round of last year's draft by the New England Patriots. They selected Drake Maye with their first-round pick.

Ad

Milton served as Maye's backup for the season and appeared in just one game, making the most out of his only appearance. In New England's season finale, Milton made his debut against the Buffalo Bills after the team took out Maye following the first series.

Milton completed the game, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown pass. He also ran for a touchdown.

Perhaps Milton did enough in that one game to sway interest from QB-needy teams. If Dak Prescott gets hurt or plays poorly, Milton could have his name called this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.