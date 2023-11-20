During the first half of the Washington Commanders-New York Giants game on Monday, a brawl occurred. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell ran a seven-yard touchdown run but not before being hit by multiple Giants' defenders. After he crossed the line to gain the touchdown, he took a late shove from the Giants' safety Xavier McKinney.

As a result of the play, Commanders' wide receiver Curtis Samuel and Giants' defensive back Cor'Dale Flott were ejected from the game, following the scuffle.

You can see the actions from both persepctives. Howell had already crossed the goalline after taking a hit, but wasn't sure he scored so he ran outside for a few more yards, causing McKinney to hit him.

Some Washington players, including Samuel came to Howell's defense, which led to more Giants' players getting involved in the scuffle.

Following the touchdown, Washington cut the Giants' lead to 14-9 before missing the extra point attempt.

NFL fans react to the Washington Commanders-New York Giants brawl

Following the New York-Washington scuffle, some fans made fun of the two struggling teams for fighting while others understood why the fight happened.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Where do the New York Giants and Washington Commanders stand in the NFC East?

New York Giants v Washington Commanders

As of right now, the Washington Commanders hold third place in the NFC East with a 4-7 record. With a 31-19 victory over the Commanders, the Giants have a 3-8 record and are in last place.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are first and second, respectively in the NFC East.