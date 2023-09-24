The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 3, and it seems like Damar Hamlin's regular-season return will take some time. Buffalo released their official list of inactive players this afternoon and fans found that Hamlin could not make it to the game for the third time, because of a healthy scratch.

Although many fans were saddened to hear this news, some were of the opinion that the 25-year-old might be a faded force. So, when Dov Kleiman also posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans flooded the comment section.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The team now has the same four safeties employed, with starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and backups Taylor Rapp and Cam Lewis.

Hamlin is trying to make a comeback after suffering a cardiac arrest during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in January. After the incident, he was fully cleared and even played in the preseason, but Damar Hamlin has yet to put his uniform on for a regular-season game.

Damar Hamlin shifted his focus on bettering his mental health "one day at a time"

After experiencing a near-fatal incident during an NFL game, Hamlin managed to make a remarkable recovery and has since returned to playing. Recently, he spoke to Insider about his life after the incident:

"One thing life has taught me is you got to take it one day at a time. As long as you win that day each day, then whatever the future holds for you, it'll be bright. It'll be where you're supposed to be."

He is involved in various ventures, including philanthropy, business opportunities, and producing a documentary "Did We Win" about his experience. Although telling his story is sometimes a stressful and sensitive task, the NFL player is loving the experience of doing so.

Hamlin's focus is on taking each day as it comes and exploring new opportunities beyond football.