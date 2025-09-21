"Huge blow for the Bears run game": NFL fans react as D'Andre Swift gets cleared for Week 3 game vs Cowboys

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears desperately need a win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. At least in the leadup to the game, they appear to have gotten one. According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler in a Sept. 20 X report, Swift, who had been battling a hamstring injury, is healthy enough to play in Week 3.Schefter, quoting the report, called the move a &quot;boost.&quot; Frustrated Bears fans largely disagreed with the assessment, although some fans saw the move as a positive.Many claimed the development was a net negative after watching the Bears back work this season.&quot;Huge blow for the Bears run game,&quot; one said.&quot;I'm not sure it's a boost. He's terrible. I'd rather see Roschon Johnson and see what he can do. It's pretty clear the Bears need to move on from Swift,&quot; another said.&quot;I'd be more worried he is playing,&quot; another stated.While the sentiment was overwhelmingly against Swift, some fans saw the development in a positive light.&quot;Big W,&quot; one said.&quot;Boy they needed him back,&quot; another added.&quot;W,&quot; another responded.Of course, many fans appear to be basing their opinions on what they saw in Week 1 and 2. Those siding against Swift appear to be drawing some of their frustration from Week 1, when the Bears running back logged 17 carries for 53 yards and 3.1 yards per carry.However, those calling the news of the running back a positive likely are drawing on his production in Week 2, when he earned 12 carries for 63 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also earned a touchdown in the contest against the Detroit Lions.D'Andre Swift eyes reversing decline via familiar faceD'Andre Swift at Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - Source: GettyThe Chicago Bears running back is working in his sixth season to impress his head coach to keep his job long-term after taking a significant step back from 4.6 yards per carry in 2023 to 3.8 yards per carry in 2024.However, he's been in a similar position before. D'Andre Swift played for Bears head coach Ben Johnson when he was a member of the Detroit Lions. Under Johnson, Swift earned 5.5 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns, rushing for 542 yards in 14 games of action and eight starts.The two worked together for just one season in 2022 before Swift joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.D'Andre Swift lasted with the Eagles for one year, returning to the NFC North to join the Lions. The back was already in town when Johnson was hired by the Bears this offseason. Swift has rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown in two games in 2025 while battling a hamstring injury.Will the running back make a dent in turning public perception against the Dallas Cowboys?