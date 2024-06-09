Darren Waller has announced his retirement from pro football to his teammates, as per several reports. This is somewhat shocking to the football world as Waller is only 31 years old.

However, this move by the New York Giants tight end had been contemplated for long. But that didn’t stop the NFL fans from taking shots at various aspects of Waller’s life, including the Giants QB too.

Waller was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The TE soon made a name for himself but took his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018.

Last year, the Pro Bowler arrived in New York to play with the Giants, however, this lasted for only one year.

On Sunday, reports started coming out that Darren Waller has made up his mind and will be retiring. One NFL insider reported:

“Sources: #Giants TE Darren Waller has informed the team he plans to retire, walking away at the age of 31 after just one season with NYG.”

“Waller hasn’t attended workouts, and the team had known for some time he may not play. Now, he’s officially let them know before minicamp.”

The fans, however, were quick to point out that the TE might’ve had enough of QB Daniel Jones and could be leaving the game altogether because of him.

“What playing with Daniel Jones does to a man.”

“1 season and Daniel Jones and he’s had enough”

However, some fans theorized that this sudden retirement could be due to Waller’s high-profile divorce with WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

“Losing Kelsey Plum started this all”, wrote one fan on X (previously Twitter).

“Kelsey Plum ruined this man”, suggested another fan.

Some fans also took shots at Waller’s heavily ‘trolled’ song, which he released earlier this month. They hinted that the TE could be departing from football due to his budding music career.

“Album coming soon... probably”, wrote one fan.

“Choosing your dying rap career over the Giants”, wrote one Giants fan.

The New York Giants released a statement on the retirement of Darren Waller

Even though, as of the writing of this article, Darren Waller has made no official announcement, the Giants have released a statement on him:

“We have great respect for Darren as a person and player. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Waller has received best wishes from the team and thre are many prospects for the TE at this young age. Only time will tell whether this will be a permanent adieu to football as his music career soars, or an interlude before a comeback.