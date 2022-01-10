×
NFL fans react to Denver Broncos' shock firing of HC Vic Fangio 

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio v Las Vegas Raiders
Bethany Cohen
ANALYST
Modified Jan 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST
News

The Denver Broncos concluded their 2021 NFL season Saturday evening with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos responded to their disappointing season by firing head coach Vic Fangio early Sunday morning.

While there were rumors that Fangio could be in the hot seat heading into the season finale, fans and those in and around the NFL community voiced their opinions on the firing via Twitter shortly thereafter.

NFL fans take to Twitter after Denver Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio

We’ve parted ways with Head Coach Vic Fangio. https://t.co/skaXOvEGBk

Some Broncos fans took to Twitter after Saturday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, implying that Fangio would be relieved of his duties sooner rather than later. Which, as we now know, turned out to be true.

Welcome to the last day of the Vic Fangio era.
Vic Fangio trying to get in the Broncos facility tomorrow https://t.co/zKkg91mmRy

Some fans were ready to hire Fangio to rejoin the Chicago Bears. Fangio was the defensive coordinator for the Bears when he took the job as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Bring Vic Fangio back to Chicago. Best DC in the game
I miss Vic Fangio https://t.co/dHlabNzuT6

While fans of other teams seemed to suggest that they would welcome the hiring of Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.

In all fairness to Fangio, the Broncos defense did have some real talent, with the offense struggling to put points up throughout the season. The Broncos also traded away one of their longest tenured defensive players, outside linebacker Von Miller at the deadline.

Vic Fangio is a really good defensive coordinator.Just saying 👀

Even NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted that he believes Vic Fangio will be of interest to other teams as a defensive coordinator. Which could be intriguing as new coaching staffs are assembled around the league in the weeks to come.

The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it's an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch.Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate.
GM George Paton made the decision this morning and coach Vic Fangio was able to say goodbye to his staff — an important part of this. A well-respected man, he’ll be in demand as a DC. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

There was also speculation around the Broncos next move when it comes to hiring a new head coach and the possible direction they make take.

Unless #Broncos overachieved and made playoffs, I always saw it as a foregone conclusion that GM George Paton would fire Vic Fangio. This is Paton's show now and he's not going to put his re-building plans into the hands of an underperforming coaching staff he didn't hire. #NFL

Vic Fangio himself released a statement in regards to his departure from the Denver Broncos. The statement was released on Twitter through the Broncos' official team page. Fangio sounds like he handled his firing quite well, thanking the Denver Broncos organization for the opportunity to coach the team.

A statement from Vic Fangio: https://t.co/SH4z0fDFcm

The Denver Broncos will now begin the search for their next head coach. There are quite a few names that are already in the mix for other head coaching jobs. It will be interesting to see what angle the Broncos will take when deciding on who should be in charge next season,.

Edited by David Nyland
