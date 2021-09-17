NFL Rumors: Jeff Bezos interested in buying the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' ownership is currently in a debacle. The family of majority owner Pat Bowlen, who passed away in 2019, is currently in a legal battle to decide who will have majority ownership of the Broncos.

Before Bowlen died of Alzheimer's, he had given up his majority ownership and put it in a trust for his family to claim when he passed away. His two daughters, who are half-siblings, are apparently in an ongoing argument about who should take control.

If the family can't make a decision by the end of 2021, then the Denver Broncos will go up for sale in 2022.

Could Jeff Bezos buy the Denver Broncos?

Jeff Bezos, the founder of the Amazon empire, is apparently interested in becoming an NFL owner. Jeff Bezos also has ownership of the Washington Post and founded aerospace company Blue Origin. While talk has continued that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z is interested in investing in an NFL team, Bezos, who was once interested in buying the Washington Football Team, may now be interested in buying the Broncos, if the team does indeed go up for sale.

The Denver Broncos are worth approximately $4 billion, which is what the asking price is likely to be. Bezos has a personal worth of around $200 billion. To purchase an NFL team, it usually takes an ownership group, but one person has to have at least 30% of the ownership to themselves. This is where the idea of Bezos and Jay-Z partnering, most likely with others, is the key. Jay-Z is worth $1 billion, so Bezos could end up being the sole owner.

As mentioned, this isn't the first time that Jeff Bezos has been interested in investing in an NFL team. He was also interested in becoming a 40% stakeholder in the Washington Football Team at one point as well.

The Denver Broncos would be a good investment for both Bezos and Jay-Z, seeing as the organization is currently the tenth-most valuable NFL franchise in the entire league. Pat Bowlen originally purchased the Denver Broncos team in 1984 for $78 million. The price tag on NFL franchises continues to increase through the years as television partnerships with NFL teams are now up to $100 million, as well as other additional revenue that NFL teams now have.

