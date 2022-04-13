"Are Raiders nation happy with this?" - NFL fans react to Derek Carr's massive new contract extension

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million extension to remain quarterback of the storied franchise. The deal also reportedly includes a no-trade clause.

Austin Cunningham @_BigCountry @RapSheet Are Raider fans happy with this? What are your realistic expectations for this next season? @RapSheet Are Raider fans happy with this? What are your realistic expectations for this next season?

Wilhelm von Let's Go GIANTS!!! @rinaldopurisimo @_BigCountry @RapSheet He’s gonna be an MVP candidate similar to what happened with Stafford when he got to LA…both are mid lvl QBs with great supporting casts and offensive minded head coaches. @_BigCountry @RapSheet He’s gonna be an MVP candidate similar to what happened with Stafford when he got to LA…both are mid lvl QBs with great supporting casts and offensive minded head coaches.

MileHigh @MileHigh715 @rinaldopurisimo @_BigCountry @RapSheet Except Stafford had an at the very least half-decent defense/secondary and an at least somewhat decent O-Line @rinaldopurisimo @_BigCountry @RapSheet Except Stafford had an at the very least half-decent defense/secondary and an at least somewhat decent O-Line

Mr Pauly Mac 🇨🇦 @RaiderPaul70 @_BigCountry @RapSheet I don't sign the cheques. Pro athletes need to get paid while they can. He'll still fumble for no reason and throw terrible picks and not score TD's in the Red Zone. @_BigCountry @RapSheet I don't sign the cheques. Pro athletes need to get paid while they can. He'll still fumble for no reason and throw terrible picks and not score TD's in the Red Zone.

Jacob DeLong @jacobdelong88 @_BigCountry @RapSheet The AFCW is brutal and the Raiders have 5th toughest schedule. Plus the right side of the O-Line is still a problem. But I think they still sneak in with a wild card. @_BigCountry @RapSheet The AFCW is brutal and the Raiders have 5th toughest schedule. Plus the right side of the O-Line is still a problem. But I think they still sneak in with a wild card.

Will Derek Carr rise to the occasion and take the Raiders deep into the playoffs next season?

If Derek Carr takes the next jump to get the Raiders further in the playoffs, it will begin with trying to win a competitive AFC West division. For the better part of the last 10 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West.

But this year, the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans are hoping that the winds will change. To begin with, the Chiefs lost speedster Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Hill could dictate how defenses played, and now his trade negates having to play the Chiefs very cautiously.

And despite the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos improving their rosters, the Raiders have also done their due diligence.

The team signed former Green Bay Packers receiver Davonte Adams to be the number one option for Carr.

The All-Pro receiver will give the Raiders an intermediate and profound threat to the team with Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders also signed Pro Bowl edge rusher Chandler Jones, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones will line up opposite Maxx Crosby to give the team a vaunted pass rush, which will be needed if the team wants to take the next step.

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert are the signal-callers for the Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, so the Raiders' pass rush must be effective.

Now that Derek Carr has his star receiver and contract in hand, it's time to put up or shut up in the AFC.

Edited by Piyush Bisht