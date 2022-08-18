"Can’t believe this man got 11 games when Ridley got 17 " - NFL fans ridicule Deshaun Watson after QB releases statement accepting 11-game suspension, $5 million fine 

It appears that the Deshaun Watson saga is over. On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement for Watson following his initial six-game suspension.

Judge Sue L. Robinson initially handed Watson a six-game suspension for the season, but the league and commissioner Roger Goodell thought that Watson needed a harsher punishment.

A week after coming to an agreement, the league and the NFLPA agreed to a new 11-game suspension for Watson, including a $5 million fine. Upon receiving his new punishment, Watson released a statement apologizing for his actions.

The statement read:

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremly appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my ahort time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused.I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and suporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

NFL fans on Twitter reacted to Watson's statement brutally, as expected.

One Twitter user appeared disgusted with Watson saying that he was taking accountability for his decisions:

This Twitter user thinks Watson isn't sincere in his apology:

This Twitter user thought it was a shame the NFL was allowing a "predator" like Watson to continue playing. The user also pointed out that Watson's statement consists of an admission of guilt:

Another fan noted that Watson admitted that he was guilty:

These Twitter users found it incredible that Calvin Ridley got a harsher suspension for betting on games:

This Twitter user believes karma will hit Watson and the Browns:

This Twitter user did not understand why the league negotiated with Watson if he violated their policies:

This Twitter user thought the NFL gave Watson an 11-game suspension to hype up his return to Houston during the Browns' 12th game of the year:

This Twitter user did not believe Watson deserved to play football:

The Cleveland Browns are set to start Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games

While Watson will be sidelined for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns will roll out with Jacoby Brissett.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters in July and said that if Watson is unavailable, Brissett will be their guy.

Stefanski said:

"Jacoby is our backup quarterback. If Deshaun is unavailable, Jacoby's the starter. I wouldn't get into like the exact percentage, but they're both going to get a ton of reps."

In six seasons in the NFL, Brissett has passed for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and ran for 653 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Watson's first game in uniform will be against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Houston. How ironic.

