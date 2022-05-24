"Why do this to a man that has passed? Let him rest" - NFL fans react to details about Dwayne Haskins being intoxicated during time of death 

Dwayne Haskins passed away when he was hit by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida last month, on April 9. There was an update on the situation surrounding the 24-year-old's death on Monday afternoon.

According to a toxicology report released by the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday, Haskins was well over the legal limit for blood alcohol content and had blood that tested positive for ketamine and norketamine when he was struck and killed while looking for gas on the side of the highway.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Commanders Investigators say Dwayne Haskins had "drank heavily" and ingested ketamine in the hours leading up to his passing, and had a blood-alcohol level of .24 at the time of the April 9 accident per TMZ #Steelers Investigators say Dwayne Haskins had "drank heavily" and ingested ketamine in the hours leading up to his passing, and had a blood-alcohol level of .24 at the time of the April 9 accident per TMZ #Steelers #Commanders

NFL fans are split on the news Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when he died

Many fans didn't feel this piece of information was even relevant to the sad tale of Dwayne Haskins' death. This NFL fan questioned why this made headline news:

Stevie-Joe @King_Boneveo @nflrums Why do this to a man that has passed let him rest, he already pays the ultimate price no further actions needed @nflrums Why do this to a man that has passed let him rest, he already pays the ultimate price no further actions needed

Similarly, this fan questioned why the info was shared by the NFL Rumors account to begin with:

This sentiment was quite common on social media, following this update:

Wyatt McMinn @WyattMcMinn @nflrums Not sure this is something Twitter ever needed to know. @nflrums Not sure this is something Twitter ever needed to know.

Cory Hart @CoryHar18702 @nflrums Who cares what happened when he passed away leave it alone @nflrums Who cares what happened when he passed away leave it alone

Durag_bandit @Durag_bandit @nflrums Tbh coulda kept that shit under wraps @nflrums Tbh coulda kept that shit under wraps

Holly @ChiefsNana @nflrums Is something that his family needs to read? No. @nflrums Is something that his family needs to read? No.

That wasn't the only opinion, though. Many felt it was necessary to report this news, as per the journalism profession:

BDS @asucy @nflrums Journalism folks. It's life's cold hard truth. Let the journalists do their job/earn their paycheck. If you don't like it, get off of social media. Ain't no different then reporting on every war or the local police beat. 🤔 @nflrums Journalism folks. It's life's cold hard truth. Let the journalists do their job/earn their paycheck. If you don't like it, get off of social media. Ain't no different then reporting on every war or the local police beat. 🤔

Sonic Raider @SonicRaider2 @nflrums Its perfectly fine to report this. Dont agree with people up in arms about facts coming out. Its like that with pretty much any investigation... celebtity or not. @nflrums Its perfectly fine to report this. Dont agree with people up in arms about facts coming out. Its like that with pretty much any investigation... celebtity or not.

This reflective NFL fan put Haskins' final moments into perspective:

For anyone saying we shouldn’t talk about Dwayne Haskins: it’s better to learn from other people’s mistakes than your own. Terrible string of decision making. @nflrums For anyone using this to bash Dwayne Haskins: we all make mistakes.For anyone saying we shouldn’t talk about Dwayne Haskins: it’s better to learn from other people’s mistakes than your own. Terrible string of decision making. @nflrums For anyone using this to bash Dwayne Haskins: we all make mistakes.For anyone saying we shouldn’t talk about Dwayne Haskins: it’s better to learn from other people’s mistakes than your own. Terrible string of decision making.

Dwayne Haskins was in Florida to train with Steelers teammates

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A statement from attorney Rick Ellsley on behalf of Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins: A statement from attorney Rick Ellsley on behalf of Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins: https://t.co/lUVVfapJJM

Dwayne Haskins had signed a one-year, $2.54 million contract with the Steelers before his death to compete with Mitch Trubisky and their eventual draft pick Kenny Pickett for the QB1 role this coming fall. With Ben Roethlisberger now in retirement, the position has an opening for the first time since 2003.

The weekend he died, Haskins was with Steelers teammates, though he allegedly went to a nightclub, "possibly in Miami," in the hours preceding his accidental death.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor described his final moments and the legal ramifications via the toxicology report:

"Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn't found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer. Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report."

Haskins was a legend at Ohio State, having collected single-season passing and touchdown records for Ohio State and the Big Ten, surpassing the 4,000-passing yards benchmark and throwing 50 touchdowns. He played three seasons in the NFL after being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft.

