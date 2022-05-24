"Why do this to a man that has passed? Let him rest" - NFL fans react to details about Dwayne Haskins being intoxicated during time of death 

Dwayne Haskins passed away when he was hit by a dump truck on I-595 in Florida last month, on April 9. There was an update on the situation surrounding the 24-year-old's death on Monday afternoon.
According to a toxicology report released by the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday, Haskins was well over the legal limit for blood alcohol content and had blood that tested positive for ketamine and norketamine when he was struck and killed while looking for gas on the side of the highway.
NFL fans are split on the news Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when he died
Many fans didn't feel this piece of information was even relevant to the sad tale of Dwayne Haskins' death. This NFL fan questioned why this made headline news:
Similarly, this fan questioned why the info was shared by the NFL Rumors account to begin with:
This sentiment was quite common on social media, following this update:
That wasn't the only opinion, though. Many felt it was necessary to report this news, as per the journalism profession:
This reflective NFL fan put Haskins' final moments into perspective:
Dwayne Haskins was in Florida to train with Steelers teammates
Dwayne Haskins had signed a one-year, $2.54 million contract with the Steelers before his death to compete with Mitch Trubisky and their eventual draft pick Kenny Pickett for the QB1 role this coming fall. With Ben Roethlisberger now in retirement, the position has an opening for the first time since 2003.
The weekend he died, Haskins was with Steelers teammates, though he allegedly went to a nightclub, "possibly in Miami," in the hours preceding his accidental death.
ESPN's Brooke Pryor described his final moments and the legal ramifications via the toxicology report:
"Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn't found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer. Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report."
Haskins was a legend at Ohio State, having collected single-season passing and touchdown records for Ohio State and the Big Ten, surpassing the 4,000-passing yards benchmark and throwing 50 touchdowns. He played three seasons in the NFL after being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft.