"Moved their canceled show from FS1 to YouTube" - NFL fans react as Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy return after being cut by FOX

Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy will be back on air after their release from Fox.On Wednesday, the former Philadelphia Eagles teammates announced that they and comedian Kieran &quot;Care Bear&quot; Hickey-Semple would be hosting Speakeasy, a YouTube show. The inaugural episode will air on Thursday, immediately following the Kickoff Game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. (A special episode is also planned for this Friday, after the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game in Sao Paulo, Brazil.)In the wake of the announcement, much mockery abounded:DJ JEWELS @DJJEWELSLIVELINK@EmmanuelAcho @carebearkieran @CutonDime25 @speakeasytlkshw Lmao moved there canceled show from FS1 to YouTubeYayo 🤷🏽‍♂️ @_yayeezyLINKLmao nobody is tuning into this nonsense. There’s a reason you both are off tv. Got the two dumbest media members creating a show together 😭😭😭AnthonyEdwardsStan @KyleBrodziak21LINKMy Rushmore of worst sports personalities on here that have a platform. I’d also nominate Kendrick Perkins, Dan Rappaport, and ML Football.It was not all negativity, however:&quot;Glad you betting on ya self,&quot; one congratulated.&quot;Yessir!! Keep speaking the truth!!&quot; another cheered.&quot;Bring James Jones on the show,&quot; another implored.Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy discuss rationale behind launching SpeakeasyIn today's increasingly digitalized world, media companies are moving away from traditional formats like newspapers and broadcast television and onto online streaming. This was a major factor behind declining ratings for The Facility, Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy's last TV show before their release from Fox, and it is also a major factor behind their decision to host Speakeasy on YouTube.In a recent interview with Variety, the former linebacker called it &quot;a sports show built for the year 2025&quot; - an age where streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix are increasingly expanding their sports portfolios but still lack the technical and operational experience in delivering compelling sports programming outside of documentaries like Quarterback:“Shady and I just made it easier. Hey, don’t worry about a studio. Don’t worry about talent. Don’t worry about producers. Don’t worry about hair, makeup, (and) wardrobe. Don’t even worry about union fees. Shady and I already did all the work for you.”Meanwhile, the former multiple-time Pro Bowl running back said the potential for fan engagement also played a role:“You’ve got to think like a fan. There’s a lot of fans that probably can’t catch a ball or run fast, but they all have a opinions, right? And after the game, the first thing that you give us is your opinion.”Speakeasy will air after every NFL gameday (Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays). Additional episodes will also air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.