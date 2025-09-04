  • home icon
  • "Moved their canceled show from FS1 to YouTube" - NFL fans react as Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy return after being cut by FOX

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 04, 2025 01:02 GMT
Emmanual Acho and LeSean McCoy have have a new show - via Getty/CMS
Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy will be back on air after their release from Fox.

On Wednesday, the former Philadelphia Eagles teammates announced that they and comedian Kieran "Care Bear" Hickey-Semple would be hosting Speakeasy, a YouTube show. The inaugural episode will air on Thursday, immediately following the Kickoff Game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. (A special episode is also planned for this Friday, after the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game in Sao Paulo, Brazil.)

In the wake of the announcement, much mockery abounded:

It was not all negativity, however:

"Glad you betting on ya self," one congratulated.
"Yessir!! Keep speaking the truth!!" another cheered.
"Bring James Jones on the show," another implored.

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy discuss rationale behind launching Speakeasy

In today's increasingly digitalized world, media companies are moving away from traditional formats like newspapers and broadcast television and onto online streaming. This was a major factor behind declining ratings for The Facility, Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy's last TV show before their release from Fox, and it is also a major factor behind their decision to host Speakeasy on YouTube.

In a recent interview with Variety, the former linebacker called it "a sports show built for the year 2025" - an age where streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix are increasingly expanding their sports portfolios but still lack the technical and operational experience in delivering compelling sports programming outside of documentaries like Quarterback:

“Shady and I just made it easier. Hey, don’t worry about a studio. Don’t worry about talent. Don’t worry about producers. Don’t worry about hair, makeup, (and) wardrobe. Don’t even worry about union fees. Shady and I already did all the work for you.”
Meanwhile, the former multiple-time Pro Bowl running back said the potential for fan engagement also played a role:

“You’ve got to think like a fan. There’s a lot of fans that probably can’t catch a ball or run fast, but they all have a opinions, right? And after the game, the first thing that you give us is your opinion.”

Speakeasy will air after every NFL gameday (Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays). Additional episodes will also air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
