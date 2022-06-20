"Thank god for Eli & Nick defeating Karen Brady cuz he would have 10 rings" - NFL fans react to viral meme trolling Tom Brady on Fathers Day

Tom Brady had a fake tweet made by the social media site NFL Memes that featured quarterbacks Eli Manning and Nick Foles. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the tweet and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady and His Super Bowl Losses

Then-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (l) and former New York Giants QB Eli Manning (r)

The three-time NFL MVP has seven Super Bowl wins in 10 appearances in the big game. Three of the losses came at the hands of Manning and Foles. In Super Bowl 42, Brady, who was the quarterback for the New England Patriots, faced the New York Giants.

The Patriots had a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter of the game until Manning threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Plaxico Burress with under a minute left in the game. New York won the game by a score of 17-14, handing the then-Patriots QB his first loss in a Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl 46, both teams faced off once more and the Giants once again got the better of the 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Lastly, in Super Bowl 52, Foles and the Eagles beat the quarterback and the Patriots 41-33.

The former New England quarterback threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Even though the tweet may not be real, the memory is very real for the 44-year-old, entering his 23rd season in the league.

