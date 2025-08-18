  • home icon
  "This is absolutely terrible" - NFL fans react to FOX's scorebug for 2025 season after teasing it during Bears vs. Bills

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 18, 2025 02:30 GMT
Fox
Fox's 2025 scorebug has drawn poor reviews - via X.com/@ChicagoBears

Fox had revealed a new, minimalist scorebug for its NFL coverage at Super Bowl LIX just over half a year ago. On Sunday, it made its first appearance of the 2025 season in a preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears - albeit with team logos in place of abbreviations and lengthened down indicators:

Unfortunately, fan response was largely very negative:

"How much money was spent for this insignificant change?" one asked.
"Get rid of this man it’s awful," another demanded.
"The graphics team had all offseason to fix the score bug and THIS is what they came up with," another lamented.

The Bears would enter halftime with a 28-0 lead, with Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent each throwing a touchdown. Later in the third quarter, Cairo Santos scored a field goal to extend the lead to 31-0.

Entry into streaming also among changes to Fox's NFL coverage for 2025

A new scorebug is not the only thing that will be new for Fox's NFL coverage in 2025.

For the past few years, the rest of the NFL's broadcast partners have been allowing fans to watch games online, even without a TV set. Fox has always been considered behind in that regard, but that will change this coming Wednesday with the launch of Fox One.

Starting at $20 per month, NFL games aired by the network will be streamed here, just as NBC, CBS, ESPN/ABC, and Amazon do with Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN(+), and Prime Video. The service is said to be targeting "cord-nevers", i.e., those who have never paid for TV, instead of "cord-cutters", aka those who are transitioning away from cable.

Within Fox's coverage team itself, there is also a notable change. With former head coach and founding studio analyst Jimmy Johnson now retired, former Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski joins the FOX NFL SUNDAY crew. Meanwhile, this will also be FOX NFL KICKOFF's first year airing from a new studio that employs the same XR/AR technology as the FOX NFL SUNDAY set.

The network's first AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK will be the New York Giants visiting the Washington Commanders at 1 pm ET. It will be handled by the lead team of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

