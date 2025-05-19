The 49ers are trying to get their business done early this offseason by getting their star players new contracts, with Fred Warner receiving a 3-year $63 million contract that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. The defensive mainstay is now set to remain in San Francisco as they look to overcome the disappointment of last season and vault themselves into playoff contention yet again.

The 49ers made it to two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl prior to the 2024 season, and one of the main reasons their defense was as good as it was owed a lot to Fred Warner. Fans certainly felt so, because they looked at the announcement and most of them declared that he certainly deserved this contract. Here is a look at some of the best reactions on X/Twitter.

The responses kept coming, with many commending the team for getting the business done and showing their intent, while there were others who were more pleased for the player. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Bag secured, Niners stay winning" - said one.

"Very deserved. The best LB in the game today" - concurred another.

"Fred warner getting paid like he blitzes quarterbacks and balances the national budget dude’s so elite he’s got more All-Pro deals than most linebackers have solo tackles" - added a third.

49ers pay Fred Warner after handing Brock Purdy new contract

The 49ers knew they had to create some cap space because Brock Purdy had to be elevated from a rookie contract to a veteran deal, in line with someone who had led the franchise into two NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl in his first two years in the league. They let Deebo Samuel leave early in the offseason, but have made moves in recent days to hang onto their biggest assets.

Before Fred Warner's new deal was announced, they gave their quarterback a 5-year, $265 million contract, which made him one of the highest-paid players in that position. The Niners also took five defensive players to begin their 2025 NFL Draft, signaling that they realize that their defense needs to step up to help an offense that might have a different look than previous years. They also brought back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.

Ricky Pearsall will be expected to kick on from last season and take over the kind of duties Deebo Samuel used to undertake. San Francisco might have a different look to their team, but they are taking early steps to retain their biggest names on both sides of the ball.

