"Shane Bowen's getting fired after tonight": NFL fans react to Giants defense having players-only meeting before Eagles clash

The New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL for most of the 2020s, having made the playoffs just once this decade so far. This stretch of constant futility has led to the wastage of the talents of dominant players like Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.And it is getting to the players heads, to the point that Taylor Rooks revealed before Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles that the two of them had led a players-only meeting involving the defense:And fans started portending doom:KBEZ23 @Kbez23LINK@GiantsNationPod Bowen’s getting fired after tonightMarc Diamond @MarcDiamond14LINK@GiantsNationPod Cool so they giving up forty tonight?&quot;Guaranteed loss now,&quot; one predicted.&quot;Fire Bowen already,&quot; another demanded.&quot;Word is they mostly talked about how awful the offense is,&quot; another guessed.The numbers that show Giants' defensive shortcomingsIf the Giants' offense was already a problem with Malik Nabers out for the season with an AFC tear, their defense has not been much better.The team has only three takeaways across five games in 2025 and is dead last in the NFC in turnover differential at -5 (only the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in the AFC rank lower throughout the entire league).It represents a self-destruction from when they managed to make the playoffs in 2022, as The Trentonian's Greg Johnson puts it:&quot;Sunday (at the New orleans Saints) was no accident - not with this franchise. The Giants continue to be self-destructive just when they seem to be turning a corner, and that reflects poorly on the coaching staff.&quot;One player who embodies these struggles is cornerback Deonte Banks. Across 100 snaps, he has been called for four penalties, including pass interference at the New Orleans Saints that negated a Jevon Holland interception.And yet, he is sharing starting duties with Cor'Dale Flott, which Johnson:&quot;Banks is clearly the inferior cornerback and has been since the summer. ...Daboll has given no explanation as to why the Giants are doing this with Banks, but it seems clear they simply don’t want to admit they whiffed on their 2023 first-round pick. Taking the better cornerback (Flott) off the field when the offense is more likely to pass doesn’t make any sense.&quot;After the Eagles, the Giants visit the Denver Broncos on October 19. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on CBS.