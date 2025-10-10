  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Shane Bowen's getting fired after tonight": NFL fans react to Giants defense having players-only meeting before Eagles clash

"Shane Bowen's getting fired after tonight": NFL fans react to Giants defense having players-only meeting before Eagles clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:28 GMT
Are Brian Burns, other key Giants defenders angling to get coordinator Shane Bowen fired? - via Getty/CMS
Are Brian Burns, other key Giants defenders angling to get coordinator Shane Bowen fired? - via Getty/CMS

The New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL for most of the 2020s, having made the playoffs just once this decade so far. This stretch of constant futility has led to the wastage of the talents of dominant players like Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Ad

And it is getting to the players heads, to the point that Taylor Rooks revealed before Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles that the two of them had led a players-only meeting involving the defense:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And fans started portending doom:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Guaranteed loss now," one predicted.
"Fire Bowen already," another demanded.
"Word is they mostly talked about how awful the offense is," another guessed.

The numbers that show Giants' defensive shortcomings

If the Giants' offense was already a problem with Malik Nabers out for the season with an AFC tear, their defense has not been much better.

The team has only three takeaways across five games in 2025 and is dead last in the NFC in turnover differential at -5 (only the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in the AFC rank lower throughout the entire league).

Ad

It represents a self-destruction from when they managed to make the playoffs in 2022, as The Trentonian's Greg Johnson puts it:

"Sunday (at the New orleans Saints) was no accident - not with this franchise. The Giants continue to be self-destructive just when they seem to be turning a corner, and that reflects poorly on the coaching staff."

One player who embodies these struggles is cornerback Deonte Banks. Across 100 snaps, he has been called for four penalties, including pass interference at the New Orleans Saints that negated a Jevon Holland interception.

Ad

And yet, he is sharing starting duties with Cor'Dale Flott, which Johnson:

"Banks is clearly the inferior cornerback and has been since the summer. ...Daboll has given no explanation as to why the Giants are doing this with Banks, but it seems clear they simply don’t want to admit they whiffed on their 2023 first-round pick. Taking the better cornerback (Flott) off the field when the offense is more likely to pass doesn’t make any sense."

After the Eagles, the Giants visit the Denver Broncos on October 19. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications