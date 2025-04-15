Shedeur Sanders was once seen as the perfect quarterback for the New York Giants in the post-Daniel Jones era - a confident program-saving volume passer with name value matching the world's largest media market. Then his stock fell to the point that the Pittsburgh Steelers now seem to be the most sensible first-round option for him.

But that has not stopped Big Blue from inviting him to one last pre-Draft workout for Thursday, as announced on Monday:

But fans are divided on what it means for the plans on the third overall pick:

More reactions can be seen below:

"I’m not gonna lie, seeing how the personalities of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and potentially Shedeur Sanders clash in the locker room would make for Grade A television," one salivated.

"Please sanders. Please fucking impress them," another implored.

Insider expounds on why Shedeur Sanders in unlikely to be a Top 3 pick with either Browns or Giants

As the Draft looms, it seems certain that Shedeur Sanders will not be a Top 10 pick, let alone a Giant or Cleveland Brown. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provides more insight into the primary reason why - and it has less to do with his character and more to do with his playing style:

"The problem seems to be that too many folks don’t think Sanders has those types of gifts. What I keep hearing is that he isn’t a great athlete on tape, doesn’t have exceptional arm talent, and too often does things that simply won’t translate to the NFL game."

One comparison made is with Jaxson Dart: when the pocket collapses and pressure arrives, the Ole Miss prospect will move forward rather than backward, as his Colorado counterpart is wont to do - a better indication of preparedness for the NFL, according to a coach.

He concludes:

"I’ve had more than one person say to me that if Sanders goes in the first round, it’ll be because an owner got involved. That, of course, is a bit of a guess from a few guys who are clued into how Sanders is viewed."

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay. The Giants hold the third overall pick.

