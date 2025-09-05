“Suspend that clown”: NFL fans torch Jalen Carter as Eagles DT gets tossed for spitting on Dak Prescott during heated Cowboys vs. Eagles rivalry game

Jalen Carter is courting controversy again, and it is just the first game of the 2025 season.Right after the opening kickoff of Thursday's Kickoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle spat on quarterback Dak Prescott. He was ejected from the game, while his team was given a 15-yard penalty:Much anger ensued:🇯🇲🐼 🇺🇸 @Bubba_sauceLINKSuspend that clown Jalen Carter for 10 games without payMav @MavmetaxLINK@SportsCenter That’s assault charge himErnest @Mr_Rdz3LINK@SportsCenter What is wrong with Jalen Carter&quot;Hope he gets fined heavily,&quot; one prayed.&quot;He’s going to have to see me, win, lose, or draw,&quot; another warned.&quot;U spent an entire offseason working hard just to spit on some bum for no reason wtf man,&quot; another rued.Javonte Williams scored a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive, but the Eagles tied the game via a redzone rush by Jalen Hurts.Will Jalen Carter become NFL’s first-ever $50-million non-QB?There is arguably a need for Jalen Carter to “clean up his act”, as is commonly said. His disruptive play, both in containment and pass rushing, appears to be a vital component for the Eagles in the years to come. And should he improve his conduct, the organization may be willing to push the boundaries with him when it comes to his contract.This year alone, five different players held the title of highest-paid non-QB in league history: Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, Ja’Marr Chase, TJ Watt, and now Micah Parsons - each within the $40-million range. One person who strongly believes Carter will surpass that is the Delaware News Journal’s Martin Frank, it stands a very strong possibility of happening once 2026 arrives.And for him, the seeds for the $50-million megadeal were planted after Super Bowl LIX. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat were not retained, instead joining the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. Darius Slay was released, and CJ Gardner-Johnson was traded.Assistant general manager Alec Halaby said about this second contract:&quot;We have a sense in the short term. But also, our job is to have a sense of what the long-term outcomes might look like, and what the landscape looks like − not just in March of 2025, but in September of 2026 and ’27 and beyond.&quot;Carter himself, some of his teammates, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and general manager Howie Roseman were also interviewed, each giving thoughts on his development as a player.