  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Suspend that clown”: NFL fans torch Jalen Carter as Eagles DT gets tossed for spitting on Dak Prescott during heated Cowboys vs. Eagles rivalry game

“Suspend that clown”: NFL fans torch Jalen Carter as Eagles DT gets tossed for spitting on Dak Prescott during heated Cowboys vs. Eagles rivalry game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 05, 2025 01:51 GMT
Jalen Carter attacks Jalen Hurts - via Getty/CMS
Jalen Carter attacks Jalen Hurts - via Getty/CMS

Jalen Carter is courting controversy again, and it is just the first game of the 2025 season.

Ad

Right after the opening kickoff of Thursday's Kickoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle spat on quarterback Dak Prescott. He was ejected from the game, while his team was given a 15-yard penalty:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Much anger ensued:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Hope he gets fined heavily," one prayed.
"He’s going to have to see me, win, lose, or draw," another warned.
"U spent an entire offseason working hard just to spit on some bum for no reason wtf man," another rued.

Javonte Williams scored a rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive, but the Eagles tied the game via a redzone rush by Jalen Hurts.

Ad

Will Jalen Carter become NFL’s first-ever $50-million non-QB?

There is arguably a need for Jalen Carter to “clean up his act”, as is commonly said. His disruptive play, both in containment and pass rushing, appears to be a vital component for the Eagles in the years to come. And should he improve his conduct, the organization may be willing to push the boundaries with him when it comes to his contract.

Ad

This year alone, five different players held the title of highest-paid non-QB in league history: Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, Ja’Marr Chase, TJ Watt, and now Micah Parsons - each within the $40-million range. One person who strongly believes Carter will surpass that is the Delaware News Journal’s Martin Frank, it stands a very strong possibility of happening once 2026 arrives.

And for him, the seeds for the $50-million megadeal were planted after Super Bowl LIX. Milton Williams and Josh Sweat were not retained, instead joining the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. Darius Slay was released, and CJ Gardner-Johnson was traded.

Ad

Assistant general manager Alec Halaby said about this second contract:

"We have a sense in the short term. But also, our job is to have a sense of what the long-term outcomes might look like, and what the landscape looks like − not just in March of 2025, but in September of 2026 and ’27 and beyond."

Carter himself, some of his teammates, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and general manager Howie Roseman were also interviewed, each giving thoughts on his development as a player.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications