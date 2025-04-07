Jalen Milroe is one of many second-tier quarterback prospects looking to join the ever-changing NFL landscape in the 2025 season. But his plans for the Draft have led to mockery from fans.

On Sunday, Dane Brugler, draft analyst for The Athletic, revealed that the Alabama quarterback had accepted an invitation to personally attend the event at Lambeau Field:

And this led to ridicule from a good number of fans predicting a televised slide, not unlike what Aaron Rodgers, Malik Willis, and Will Levis experienced in past iterations:

More of the negativity can be seen below:

"This is a huge mistake for him," one warned.

"He just set himself up for embarrassment. No way he is drafted in the first two rounds," another lamented.

"He gon be looking crazy asl when he don’t get picked," another guaranteed.

Rams floated as a possible destination for Jalen Milroe

Now, it is highly unlikely that Jalen Milroe will be drafted in the late first round. Most of the teams in that range are already set at quarterback, with the possible exception of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are still awaiting a decision on Aaron Rodgers.

However, that does not preclude him from being a Day 2 pick for a team that needs contingency at quarterback. And Sports Illustrated's Brock Vierra has a perfect destination - the Los Angeles Rams.

He opines that the 7,593-yard, 78-TD product can be positioned as a gadget player, a la Taysom Hill:

"Milroe has a lot to work on as a quarterback. Reading coverages, making smart decisions with quickness, playing from under center, playing at the NFL level, and so on. Milroe is also very fast, very shifty, and... could be put in designed packages that could utilize his legs and, to an extent, his arm."

But even barring that, having him develop as a pure quarterback will also make sense. Come March 2026, Jimmy Garoppolo will be a free agent (and/or even possibly retired), while Matthew Stafford will enter the final year of his contract. By that time, a rebuild will have germinated:

"Considering the value of a day three pick, the potential upside of Milroe, and the creativity of the Rams, it would be a perfect pick."

The Rams have eight picks in the upcoming Draft, including the 26th overall.

