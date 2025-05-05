"Sicko behavior" - NFL fans react to Jason Kelce asking for golf swing advice on Reddit

Jason Kelce is trying to become a better golfer after the end of his football career - so much so that he is turning towards an unusual place for advice: Reddit. On Sunday morning, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, who is coming off playing alongside his younger brother Travis at Justin Timberlake's 8AM Invitational at the Wynn Las Vegas, posted this video of himself practicing his swing:
And fans had jovial reactions towards it:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
More of the positivity can be seen below:
"As a younger millennial, I am in full support," one declared.
"This is so very cool," another gushed.
"Send it to (professional golfer) Max Homa," another advised.
Eagles rookie center names Jason Kelce his idol
Ever since the Andy Reid era, the Eagles have proven themselves a breeding groung for top-tier offensive tackles and guards. Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Evan Mathis, Brandon Brooks, and more recently Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson are just some of the names who have gone through this lineage.
But when it comes to centers, Jason Kelce may cast a large shadow over any successor - including Cam Jurgens, who proved himself worthy of continuing the tradition by winning a Super Bowl title and becoming a Pro Bowler in 2024, his first season as the positional starter.
And now, another player looks to position himself as the next great center for the franchise: Drew Kendall. The son of former center Pete, he revealed his admiration of Kelce's play in a feature for Delaware Online/The News Journal:
"That was my favorite center to watch. So I’m very familiar. He did amazing, incredible things here... I loved the way he pulled. He got out in space and really attacked the second level. He got on the second level really fast, and really stressed the linebackers. In my lifetime, probably the most influential center that has played in the (NFL)."
General manager Howie Roseman, meanwhile, shared his optimism about the Boston College alum's prospects in the NFL:
"You talk about somebody who's just made to play in the NFL. Obviously, his dad was a first-round pick. It's hard to find. It is a center-deficient league. There are not a lot of centers on draft boards. It is not a natural trait to snap the ball, and so not every offense lineman can do that."
The Eagles held their rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, May 2 and 3. They begin OTAs on May 27.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"