“He’s dressed for our funeral”: NFL fans react on Jaxson Dart’s pregame outfit for Week 6 clash vs. Eagles

Jaxson Dart has arrived, and fans think he is about to attend his team's demise. On Thursday, the New York Giants rookie quarterback was seen arriving at MetLife Stadium for the Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles wearing a black shirt and suit and carrying a black bag:And there was much negativity over it:SkattPack @SkegssParadiseLINK@SNYGiants Oh God he’s dressed for our funeralDan @dans2119LINK@SNYGiants Wearing black to his coaches funeralj.e.rsey  ⌖ @DulCarter_LINKDressed in black for dabolls funeral wow&quot;I’m sorry for what’s about to happen kid,&quot; one &quot;commiserated&quot;.&quot;He’s ab to get f****** merked,&quot; another predicted.&quot;Primetime dart L coming,&quot; another guaranteed.Dart is looking to rebound from a &quot;sophomore slump&quot; at the New Orleans Saints that saw the Giants lose 14-26 after he accounted for three turnovers - a lost fumble and two interceptions against two passing touchdowns. After the game, he took responsibility and apologized:&quot;I told as many guys as I can in the locker room, this one is on me, and I'm going to get better. I expect myself to play better in these games and to win them.&quot;He continued:&quot;It's not good. Got to cut that s--- out. I think that starts with me being a leader. Some of those came from me. I have to be a better example. I have to be a better leader. In those situations, just talk to the guys in the huddle. Just remind them about ball security.&quot;Meanwhile, head coach Brian Daboll said:&quot;I thought he battled. Game got away from us for him a little bit with those turnovers. ...It's hard when you're giving the ball away.&quot;Jaxson Dart discusses chemistry with Theo JohnsonBoth of Jaxson Dart's touchdowns against the Saints were to Canadian sophomore tight end Theo Johnson, who has overall accounted for three of his scores. The connection between the two has proven impressive, given the recent paucity of production at the position within the Giants.Dart was asked about it during practice, saying:&quot;I've been high on Theo since I really played against him in college. I think, just as a player, as a competitor, you're able to see guys who do a lot of really good things, even if they're on a different team.&quot;He continued:&quot;He's been nothing but just hardworking and a guy who you can really trust out there on the field, so I look forward to continuing to develop our timing and our relationship with each other. I'm just excited to be able to play with him for a long time.&quot;Johnson is the first tight end in franchise history since Larry Donnell and Daniel Fells in 2014 to have three touchdowns in his first five games.