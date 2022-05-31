"Haven't heard that name in forever" - NFL fans react to news of Super Bowl winning RB Jay Ajayi getting injury payoff settlement

Former Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy. His business manager Joshua Sanchez has confirmed the settlement, and NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported the news early Tuesday morning.

Upon signing his contract with the Eagles in 2019, Ajayi bought a loss-of-value insurance policy this past year (and the year before) to protect him against the exact circumstances that occurred.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet After years of discussions and fighting, former NFL RB Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy, his business manager Joshua Sanchez confirmed. Ajayi played just 3 more games after tearing his ACL in 2018. Finally, he got the payoff for it. After years of discussions and fighting, former NFL RB Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy, his business manager Joshua Sanchez confirmed. Ajayi played just 3 more games after tearing his ACL in 2018. Finally, he got the payoff for it.

Ajayi was valued as a significant free agent based on the policy. If the injury takes his market down to the point where he would be a lower-level free agent, he could receive a maximum payout of $5,000,000.

NFL fans took to social media upon hearing the news, many of whom seemed to have forgotten the running back.

This Twitter user hasn't heard his name in a long time.

This user had also forgotten about him.

Brett @Brett_Hanfling @RapSheet Name a random forgotten rb: mines jay ajayi @RapSheet Name a random forgotten rb: mines jay ajayi

This fan thinks it's a win for Ajayi and doesn't think players should be lose money due to injuries.

Liam Donohue @LiamMDonohue @RapSheet W players shouldn’t be voided of their money j cuz of an injury @RapSheet W players shouldn’t be voided of their money j cuz of an injury

This Eagles fan thinks it's well-deserved and long overdue.

Another user was happy to hear he got his settlement and remembers the good days of the running back's career in Miami.

YetiDelphia @YetiDelphia @RapSheet Good to hear for by man JA. Never forget that run of games he had in Miami. @RapSheet Good to hear for by man JA. Never forget that run of games he had in Miami.

Another Eagles fan was happy to hear the news and remembered the running back being an important part of the Eagles Super Bowl run.

thebasecamp.20x @basecamp20x



Ajayi was such an important part of the Super Bowl run @RapSheet I am so happy to read this and thank you for this update.Ajayi was such an important part of the Super Bowl run #flyeaglesfly @RapSheet I am so happy to read this and thank you for this update. Ajayi was such an important part of the Super Bowl run #flyeaglesfly 🦅

This Twitter user remembers the former Dolphin being a beast in his prime and his happy he got some money out of the injury settlement.

Xenos645 @Xenos6451 @RapSheet Man was a beast. Sorry to see him cut out in his prime, but happy to see some good come to him. @RapSheet Man was a beast. Sorry to see him cut out in his prime, but happy to see some good come to him.

This Twitter user dubbed him a Dolphins legend.

This user thinks he's doing great after becoming a Super Bowl champ and settling for $5 million.

LeeLeeJay @LeeLeeJay26 🏾 @RapSheet A Superbow ring and $5 million dollars.. Jay Train is doing great.. @RapSheet A Superbow ring and $5 million dollars.. Jay Train is doing great..💪🏾🏆

Another user thinks he's smart for having an insurance policy.

John @jconiglio85 @RapSheet Smart guy for getting an insurance policy @RapSheet Smart guy for getting an insurance policy

Miami Dolphins vs. San Diego Chargers

Jay Ajayi's NFL career

The running back was drafted with the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He missed much of his rookie season with injuries, including broken ribs suffered during a pre-season game. He managed to play nine games that year, recording one touchdown.

He had a breakout year in 2016, rushing for 1,272 yards and 8 touchdowns across 15 games. The following year, he started seven games for Miami and rushed for 465 yards before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. He had been suffering from chronic knee pain shortly before the trade.

He recorded another 408 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles in the 2017 regular-season. As the Eagles made their way to winning their first ever Super Bowl, the running back added another 184 yards on the ground.

Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeegNFP Jay Ajayi is officially retiring from the NFL.



He was such a big part of the Eagles 2017 Super Bowl run. Jay Ajayi is officially retiring from the NFL.He was such a big part of the Eagles 2017 Super Bowl run. https://t.co/XRAXJKt2rX

He started the 2018 season for Philadelphia by playing four games and recording 184 yards for three touchdowns. Unfortunately, in October he tore his ACL and since then has only appeared in three more games. The running back announced his retrement in January 2022.

The news of the settlement is some positive news for the Super Bowl winner, who when healthy was a real threat on the field.

Cameron Sparks @Cam3ronSparks



Flashback to when Jay Ajayi ran all over the Steeler defense, in what would be the start of a playoff berth! #FinsUp Good morning Fins Fam!Flashback to when Jay Ajayi ran all over the Steeler defense, in what would be the start of a playoff berth! Good morning Fins Fam! Flashback to when Jay Ajayi ran all over the Steeler defense, in what would be the start of a playoff berth! 🚂🚂🔥🔥 #FinsUp https://t.co/KkiLCcM0HG

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far