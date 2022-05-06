“Is he one of the top 3 quarterbacks in his division?” - NFL insider skeptical of Jalen Hurts’ ability to lead revamped Eagles roster over Cowboys

Jalen Hurts watched as the Philadelphia Eagles have greatly improved this off-season. With additions like AJ Brown, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and Hasson Reddick, the Eagles could compete for the NFC East division this year.

One NFL analyst thinks that even with their revamped roster, they won't be able to compete with the Cowboys with their current quarterback.

Peter Schrager of GMFB talked about how how doesn't think the quarterback is capable of winning the NFC East. Schrager said:

“They got a lot of better players. They got A.J. Brown. I think that you find a guy like Jordan Davis. He's going to help plug things up in the middle. I think Hassan Reddick is a tremendous pass rusher. But are we sure Jalen Hurts is going into Dallas and winning a big game?"

He continued:

"Are we sure that Jalen Hurts is going to be able to say ‘hey, in December, put the team on me?’ You said he's a great player, a great leader, and an underrated quarterback? I don't know where I rate Jalen Hurts. Is he one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFC? Is he one of the top three quarterbacks in his division?"

Schrager added:

"I look at this guy. Michael Parsons plays for the Cowboys and this guy is the ultimate eraser. He's the best player in the division... So I'm still going with the Cowboys despite their dysfunction, despite who knows what happened this offseason.”

The Philadelphia Eagles made the playoffs last year in Jalen Hurts' second-year

Both the Eagles and Cowboys made the playoffs last season, but the Cowboys took the NFC East crown by winning the division.

In his second year and his first season as a full-time starter, Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs and went 8-7. Finishing second in the NFC East they scraped into the playoffs. They fell 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round and their quarterback played poorly. He threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, but fumbled once and threw two interceptions in the loss.

The Eagles will have an improved roster heading into the 2022 season with a new weapon in AJ Brown. They retained key players like Boston Scott and Fletcher Cox and have a team capable of making a playoff run.

With a deep quarterback draft in 2023, if he does not improve this year, Hurts might find himself in trouble. In the eyes of many, his third year is his most important. We will see what the former 53rd-overall pick is made of when 2022 the season kicks off.

