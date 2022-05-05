"Jalen Hurts is the flipside of Allen Iverson" - Skip Bayless makes parallel comparison between Eagles QB and NBA legend

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second-round of the 2020 NFL draft, they did so hoping he would become the answer for them at quarterback. It was a high-profile pick which excited both the player and the city alike.

After an interesting two seasons, the quarterback is growing in confidence. Skip Bayless spoke about the Eagles quarterback on Undisputed. He compared him to Philadelphia 76ers legend, Allen Iverson. Bayless said:

"When it comes to Philadelphia and you talk about the answer, you think of Allen Iverson. Jalen Hurts is the flipside of Allen Iverson. He's not wildly talented the way Allen was. But his intangibles are off the charts in ways Allen's never were."

He went on to say:

"Nobody works harder than Jalen Hurts. Nobody has more playmaking intangibles to me than Jalen Hurts. I've told you from the start that he's a better Tim Tebow."

He concluded, saying:

"And fittingly, he turned the Philadelphia Eagles into the number one rushing attack in all the land. They averaged 160 rush yards a game which led the National Football League."

Iverson was a Philly legend. He was drafted by the Philadephia 76ers no. 1 overall in the 1996 NBA draft. He became league MVP in 2001, made 11 All-Stars, was a four-time league scoring champion and a three-time league stealing champ.

The fact that somebody like Bayless, a die-hard Cowboys fan, compared Hurts to somebody of Iverson's caliber is a huge compliment to him and the city of Philly.

The Philadelphia Eagles surrounded Jalen Hurts with talent this off-season

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Howie Roseman and the Eagles have done their job of surrounding Hurts with the talent needed to win. In his second season in the league last year, the quarterback led the Eagles to the playoffs, but couldn't get over the hump, suffering defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. The Eagles finished 9-8 and second in the NFC East.

Jalen Reagor was the team's first-round pick in 2020, yet he didn't finish with 300 yards in 2020. DeVonta Smith was the Eagles' first-round pick last year and he performed well recording 916 yards and five touchdowns.

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Eagles didn't draft a receiver early on, however, they did trade for Pro-Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

57M Guaranteed Source: New #Eagles WR AJ Brown gets a 4 Yr ext for $100M57M Guaranteed Source: New #Eagles WR AJ Brown gets a 4 Yr ext for $100M57M Guaranteed

Upon trading for Brown, the Eagles signed him to a four-year $100 million extension, making him their true number one receiver for years to come.

With new talent added via the draft and with the acquisition of Brown, the Eagles are aiming to take it to the next level with their quarterback leading the way.

Edited by John Maxwell