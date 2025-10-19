"RGIII 2.0" "Faking injury after another fumble": NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels enters medical tent after limping off Commanders vs. Cowboys game

Jayden Daniels got injured during Sunday's game at the Dallas Cowboys, and one fan could not help but make an eerie comparison.In the second half, the Washington Commanders' sophomore quarterback lost a fumble on a sack by linebacker Shemar James, who landed on his ankle. He was slow to get to his feet and limped to the medical tent, with Marcus Mariota taking the field.Adam Schefter @AdamSchefterLINKCommanders QB Jayden Daniels has hobbled off the field and into the medical tent.He would be revealed to have hurt his hamstring and did not return for th erest of the game:There was a torrent of reactions from fans in the aftermath:HAMMER555 @HAMMER555_LINK@AdamSchefter RGIII 2.0 folksDaemar @daemarrrrLINK@AdamSchefter faking an injury after another fumble lmaooooAP3434 @FakeactionLINK@AdamSchefter He ain’t hurt. He just fumbled and now he embarrassed. His pride is hurt.&quot;He’s gonna be the Grant Hill of the NFL,&quot; one compared.&quot;That looked bad. Like Dak’s hammy off the bone,&quot; another shuddered.&quot;Speedy recovery,&quot; another prayed.At the time of the injury, Daniels had completed 12 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He had also rushed for 35 yards and a score.Jayden Daniels’ struggles against Cowboys continueThe game against the Cowboys had not been going exactly well for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, as they allowed 27 points in the first half. In fact, they scored just two points in the first quarter - a safety after Daron Payne tackled Javonte Williams in the end zone.It was a complete contrast to what the second overall pick of the 2025 Draft had wanted to do. In his very first game against America’s Team, he had two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 26-34 loss that was all but decided when Austin Seibert missed a game-tying extra point with around 20 seconds left.In the second meeting, which occurred in the final week, Daniels played only in the first half, completing just half of his attempts for 38 yards and no touchdowns. Marcus Mariota finished the job, throwing two scores in the ensuing 23-19 win.The Commanders finished that season as the sixth seed with a 12-5 record. They walked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on a walk-off field goal by Zane Gonzalez in the Wild Card, then massively upset the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31 in the Divisional Round.Their journey would end in the NFC Championship Game, where they lost 23-55 at the Philadelphia Eagles. At season’s end, Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.