Jayden Daniels is coming off of an excellent rookie season for the Washington Commanders last year. He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and also helped his team make it all the way to the NFC Championship game. The future looks bright for the franchise and it all starts with the high expectations for their young quarterback.

The rising star recently reported to Commanders OTAs ahead of the 2025 NFL season and many fans have taken notice of his appearance. Some of them expressed some concerns for Daniels, while others are already getting excited for his upcoming campaign.

Here's what some concerned fans are saying:

"Looks like a Temu version of Jalen Hurts," stated another.

Here's what some excited fans are saying:

"Bulked up, NFL you been warned," said another.

"He added muscle to that elite athleticism," replied another.

The debate about Jayden Daniels currently looks during the offseason is mostly centered around a picture circling X of him seeming to be more muscular than he was last season. His slender frame has been an injury concern around the NFL, but adding weight could potentially impact his speed and elusiveness that he used as one of his biggest weapons.

Here's the original post:

Lamar Jackson used a similar weight gaining approach with the Baltimore Ravens two yeas ago, which resulted in him winning his second NFL MVP award. He then lost some weight again prior to last year and hge had arguably an even better statistical season than he did in the year before.

It will be interesting see how Daniels, another rushing quarterback, is affected by his rumored added weight. He is coming off of one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, so while they are hoping he doesn't regress, gambling on step forward could theoretically propel him to being truly elite.

Jayden Daniels' historic rookie season with Commanders

Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels far exceeded his rookie expectations by helping the Washington Commanders reach the NFC Championship game. While they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, it was a massive step forward from finishing in last place in the NFC East division in the year before.

In addition to being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, he also set several records along the way, cementing his season as one of the best rookie performances of all-time. He set new rookie records for passing yards, rushing yards, completion percentage, and points per game, among others.

