Jayden Daniels is enjoying his first offseason as a professional after one of the greatest debuts in NFL history. On Saturday, the Washington Commanders quarterback and his mother Regina Jackson were spotted watching the NCAA women's basketball tournament game between Mississippi State and California (Berkeley).

Watching beside them was USC guard JuJu Watkins. ESPN's official X page posted a picture of the three of them:

Fans pointed to their familial connection in the comments:

"Aren't they cousins?"

"Funny how people are running with this & truth is, they’re family. Cousins. Juju even favors his mom Cmon now," another fan added.

"That's her cousin you mfs lmao," another fan said.

More reactions can be seen below:

"Juju and Jayden are COUSINS. There is nothing to see here," one implored.

"JUJU AND JAYDEN ARE COUSINS?!?! HOW DOES THAT MUCH AURA RUN IN A FAMILY!?!?" another marveled.

"Is Jayden’s mom her agent too? Wouldn’t be a bad move by JuJu," another suggested.

Jackson recently revealed that Daniels was currently single in an episode of Amazon Prime Video's The Money Game, even promising that he would remain so as long as he was playing:

'Girls... them girls. Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, "Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get him." And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.'

Jayden Daniels' new teammates express excitement about playing with Commanders QB

Over the past few days, the Commanders have been continuing to build around Jayden Daniels. During the lull between Super Bowl LIX and the first day of the new league year, they made the first significant move of the 2025 offseason, trading for dual-threat wideout Deebo Samuel.

Their next step was extending veteran tight end Zach Ertz. And a week ago, they bolstered their offensive line by trading for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. In his first media appearance as a Commander, the multiple-time Pro Bowler said:

"I'll tell you this, I damn sure can't wait to block for Jayden Daniels. He's a baller… It seems like he's a better dude… I can't wait. He's gonna make my job hella easy."

A few days later, they added more depth at wideout by signing Michael Gallup after his one-year retirement. In his own presser, the former divisional rival revealed that he had FaceTimed his new teammate around half an hour ago, then praised his new passer's ability to read defenses and throw the ball deep.

