"Master manipulator" - NFL fans react to Jerry Jones brushing off Micah Parsons trade request

Micah Parsons finally made himself heard on Friday, requesting a trade from the Dallas Cowboys after failing to secure a long-term extension. However, Jerry Jones remains defiant in acquiescing to his demands, and many are growing restless at his dithering.

On Saturday, the owner said that the development did not bother him:

“We’re in good shape. This is negotiation.”

He also dared the fans not to "lose sleep over it":

Jon Machota @jonmachota LINK Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s not bothered by Micah Parsons’ trade request. He views it as the same as contract negotiations with other top players. “We’re in good shape. This is negotiation.” His message to Cowboys fans? Jones: “Don’t lose any sleep over it.”

Naturally, they revolted on social media:

Devin Howard Jr @DevinHowardJr LINK Master manipulator 🤣

"I’d love for Parsons to stick it to that old fart and actually not play until traded," one wished.

"You better not lose Micah old man," one warned.

"God take this man away from us please asap," another begged.

"Sign the man and move on you old bag," another demanded.

In that same media opportunity, Jones revealed that he had offered Parsons a sizable contract when they met at the Big 12 Championship Game in March. However, the four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl edge rusher declined it, even though it was worth "a lot more than you think":

"Make no mistake about it, I reached."

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer addresses Micah Parsons' trade request

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he had talked with Micah Parsons about the contract situation:

"A lot of great things are going on. I get it. Seriously, you guys have a tough job to do, and you're gonna get bored with this press conference if we keep asking it. But again, I had great conversations with him. You guys know me, I'm transparent. I talked to all of our guys, always have, always will, and [have] good conversations.

However, he did hope for an amicable resolution:

"I would hope [he'd still attend practice]. I expect to see him out there today and again, we'll see about that, but like I said, the conversation and stuff that he and I have had, you know, we talk about a lot of different things and all very positive."

Under his fifth-year option, Micah Parsons will earn $24 million. After that, he will become a free agent, but the Cowboys can franchise-tag him in the next two years.

