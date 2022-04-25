×
"Better than Baker Mayfield"- NFL fans react to Johnny Manziel's dime to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football league

Manziel and Owens on the Zappers of the FCF league. Source: Jobs Fights Tigma
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Apr 25, 2022 01:20 AM IST
Johnny Manziel threw a pass right on the money to NFL Hall of Famer WR Terrell Owens in a Fan Controlled Football league game. NFL fans shared their thoughts on social media on the throw from the former Cleveland Browns QB to the HOF WR.

This NFL fan tweeted that Manziel was better than Baker Mayfield:

@BleacherReport @terrellowens @JManziel2 @brgridiron @fuboSports Better than Baker Mayfield.

Another fan commented on how happy he was to see both out there:

"This is amazing. Happy to see these two get they wins…in the world that always been against them."
@BleacherReport @fuboSports This is amazing. Happy to see these two get they wins…in the world that always been against them

This fan shared an observation about the gloves of the WR, stating:

"Bro been wearing the same black NFL equipments on his hands since 2006."
@BleacherReport @terrellowens @JManziel2 @brgridiron @fuboSports Bro been wearing the same black NFL equipments on his hands since 2006

A huge fan of the WR tweeted how he's still getting it done:

"My boy T.O. Still out there getting it. Exact reason he is my favorite NFL player of all time."
My boy T.O. Still out there getting it. Exact reason he is my favorite nfl player of all time. twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Another fan shared his feeling, that seeing both the QB and WR was the last thing he'd expect:

"Money Manziel throwing passes to T.O. is one of the last things I expected to see in my lifetime."
Money manziel throwing passes to T.O. Is one of the last things I expected to see in my lifetime twitter.com/bleacherreport…

This fan said this about Owens:

"Dawg T.O is 48 and still look like he could play in the NFL tomorrow."
Dawg T.O is 48 and still look like he could play in the NFL tomorrow twitter.com/bleacherreport…

This fan noted that he thought he wouldn't see Manziel throw to Owens, saying:

"Manziel to TO for the touchdown is something I never thought I would of ever heard."
Manziel to TO for the touchdown is something I never thought I would of ever heard twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Another fan said that even though Johnny Manziel trashed Cleveland Browns and that he isn't a fan of him, he loved that pass:

"Okay… so hear me out 😂 I understand Johnny Manziel has done nothing but trash Cleveland and I’ll openly say I’m not a fan of his and didn’t wanna draft him… but this was a dime."
Okay… so hear me out 🤣 I understand Johnny Manziel has done nothing but trash Cleveland and I’ll openly say I’m not a fan of his and didn’t wanna draft him… but this was a dime 🔥🤷🏾‍♂️ #props #JFF twitter.com/bleacherreport…

This fan said you cannot hate on them for doing what they love, commenting:

"Can’t hate on guys doing what they love. Keep this up and the ratings will go through the roof."
Can’t hate on guys doing what they love. Keep this up and the ratings will go through the roof. twitter.com/bleacherreport…

This Denver Broncos fan had this to say about the play:

"What a time to be alive!"
What a time to be alive twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens in the FCF

Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel playing for the Zappers in the FCF. Source: FCF/Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Both players play in FCF, which is professional football re-conceptualized for the present-day digital world. In this game, they were members on the Zappers team.

The Zappers lost to the Glacier Boyz by a score of 44 - 6 in Week Two of the FCF season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

