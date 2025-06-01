“He’s gonna marry a SINNER” - NFL fans react to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld getting married

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:40 GMT
14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Josh Allen marries Hailee Steinfeld - Source: Getty

Josh Allen is finally a husband. On Saturday, the Buffao Bills' reigning MVP quarterback married actress Hailee Steinfeld in a ceremony in his home state of California. Images show the bride wearing a classic strapless dress and opera gloves while being led down the aisle.

The development drew all sorts of reactions from fans:

"Now that’s a (sic) MVP," one praised.
"Hopefully Josh is distracted this season - Signed, Dolphins fans," another joked.
"He will live to regret this. You can't trust actors," another predicted.

The two have been engaged since late November last year. Speaking about the proposal in a Q&A portion of Beau Society a few days later, Allen recalled being nervous during the episode:

“It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

For her part, Steinfeld said in February's issue of Who What Wear:

"We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical... I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'"
When Josh Allen credited now-wife Hailee Steinfeld with MVP-caliber play

The 2024 season marked a high point in Josh Allen's career. Despite losing top pass-catcher Stefon Diggs, he somehow managed to be an even better player thanks to the "Everybody Eats" mantra that emphasizes equitable distribution of targets.

This approach led him to his first-ever MVP award, but it would not have happened without Hailee Steinfeld according to him. Speaking to the Associated Press before a game against the New England Patriots, he said:

“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

He continued:

“I’m just playing this game, the same game that I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. And that’s kind of what it comes down to. What I get to do is really fun, and I want to have as much fun as possible.”

The Bills would lose 29-32 at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

