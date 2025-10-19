“Madison Beer is gonna break up with you”: NFL fans react as Justin Herbert throws multiple INTs vs. Colts

Has Madison Beer cursed Justin Herbert? Based on how he performed on Sunday, one fan believes so.In the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw these two interceptions - first to defensive tackle Grover Stewart, then to safety Nick Cross:And there was much mockery aimed towards him, with at least one fan singling out his burgeoning relationship with the singer:Tanner Eash @tannereash1LINKJustin Herbert, if you don't straighten this shit up, Madison Beer is gonna break up with you and the only person you're gonna be dating is Ali Lopez aka Certified Baddie. GET IT TOGETHER!!!✞ @kdb_peakLINK@NFL “Better than Hurts” 😭imani @positionsmxfiaLINK@NFL Herbust strikes again&quot;Never forget the Giants broke this team,&quot; one reminded.&quot;Justin Herbert (censored) sucks 😭,&quot; another retched.&quot;Bench him,&quot; another demanded.Herbert would not score a touchdown until the opening drive of the third quarter, when he found Quentin Johnston for this seven-yard strike on fourth down: