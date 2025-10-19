  • home icon
  • “Madison Beer is gonna break up with you”: NFL fans react as Justin Herbert throws multiple INTs vs. Colts

“Madison Beer is gonna break up with you”: NFL fans react as Justin Herbert throws multiple INTs vs. Colts

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 19, 2025 22:20 GMT
Madison Beer catches a stray during Justin Herbert
Madison Beer catches a stray during Justin Herbert's disastrous second quarter vs. Colts - via Getty/CMS

Has Madison Beer cursed Justin Herbert? Based on how he performed on Sunday, one fan believes so.

In the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw these two interceptions - first to defensive tackle Grover Stewart, then to safety Nick Cross:

And there was much mockery aimed towards him, with at least one fan singling out his burgeoning relationship with the singer:

"Never forget the Giants broke this team," one reminded.
"Justin Herbert (censored) sucks 😭," another retched.
"Bench him," another demanded.

Herbert would not score a touchdown until the opening drive of the third quarter, when he found Quentin Johnston for this seven-yard strike on fourth down:

