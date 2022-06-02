"They got Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, hella W" - NFL fans react to Kanye West's Donda Sports roping in stars

Aaron Donald is the latest star to sign for Kanye West's new clothing line Donda Sports. Kanye West launched his newest venture, named after his late mother Donda West, and immediately roped in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to head the project, naming him the company's president.

Donda Sports has now added two more superstars to its increasing list of big-name acquisitions. The company signed Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and now three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.

Front Office Sports @FOS In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, per @TMZ In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown, per @TMZ. https://t.co/yPzuFp9y0q

After signing with Donda Sports, Donald was quoted saying:

"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer."

He added:

"I think it's a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

Sports fans on Twitter were unsurprisingly excited after news broke that West had signed Brown and Donald to his latest venture.

One Twitter user claimed it was a big win for the rapper to land two of America's finest players:

WhySoserious @WhySoSeriouz_ @LegionHoops @TMZ_Sports Kanye got Aron Donald and jaylen brown hella W @LegionHoops @TMZ_Sports Kanye got Aron Donald and jaylen brown hella W

Another user reiterated that sentiment, claiming this was major news:

A self-proclaimed Kobe Bryant fan said he hopes Donda Sports can move the needle in the sports industry and make a big impact:

Savimbi @Savimbi8_24 @LegionHoops @TMZ_Sports I hope Donda sports will move the game forward compared to Klutch sports which has killed competition in basketball @LegionHoops @TMZ_Sports I hope Donda sports will move the game forward compared to Klutch sports which has killed competition in basketball

One fan hilariously claimed that the defensive tackle only signed up for Kanye West's Donda Sports to get free Yeezys, the rapper's incredibly successful shoe and clothing brand:

One fan made a bold prediction about Kanye West's future after his company landed one of the NFL's biggest stars:

Super Bowl LVI- Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

What does the future hold for Aaron Donald in 2022?

The Los Angeles Rams star is currently at something of a logjam in contract negotiations. Having recently suggested that he is happy to retire if he cannot come to terms on a new deal, the immediate future for Donald is in question.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, he suggested he has a range of options and investments he is considering that range from businesses to Hollywood.

If the Rams do come to terms with him, however, the defensive tackle will be preparing to challenge for the Super Bowl in 2022. After winning it last year, the Rams will enter the new season with every intent on doing it all over again. A monumental challenge, but one they are doubtless capable of.

While signing with a relatively unknown brand could be considered a risk for the athletes, Kanye West's unbelievable success with Yeezy is probably why the two superstars had no concerns signing with Donda Sports.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for West's latest venture, but the company is off to a hot start after landing two superstar athletes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far