  NFL fans react as Karol G set to headline halftime show in São Paulo for Chiefs vs. Chargers YouTube live debut: "Going global with Latin flavor"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 14, 2025 17:22 GMT
Chargers Chiefs Football - Source: Getty
Fans have given their opinion on Karol G performing at halftime during the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in Week 1 in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 5, 2025. The game will be featured solely on YouTube, and the platform made a big announcement on Thursday morning.

YouTube announced on their official account on X that Karol G will be performing the halftime show at Corinthians Arena. The game will be the first exclusive on YouTube's platform and it will have a star-studded halftime performance.

Fans on social media immediately began reacting to the news on Thursday on X. Some football fans were excited that the National Football League was going to have Latin music featured during halftime.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"NFL going global with Latin flavor!" one fan said.
"Brazil's (American) football passion + KAROLG's fanbase = massive viewership potential imo," another said.
While there were fans they were excited there were others who were less than thrilled. Fans questioned why a Colombian-born artist would be performing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, rather than an artist from the country.

"Ridiculous to put a Colombian for this in Brazil," one fan mentioned.
"Can't wait for this," said one person on X.
"KAROLLLLLLLL," one fan proclaimed

Some questioned if Karol G was a big enough musical guest to play during the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 game. Others proclaimed they already knew the Chiefs were going to pull off the victory. Kansas City and Los Angeles will kick off on Friday, September 5, at 8 p.m. EST.

"The bar is high for her, but I wish her well," one fan on X said.
"Thinking about it, this will add to my scrapbook of shows, so it's all good," one fan said.
"YouTube exclusive, huh. Chiefs win," another fan proclaimed.

NFL announced two anthem performers for Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 1 matchup

Along with Karol G being announced as the halftime performer, the National Football League announced the two anthem performers. Jazz artist and composer Kamasi Washington will perform the National Anthem of the United States at the game.

Brazilian singer-songwriter Ana Castela will then sing the Brazilian National Anthem ahead of the Week 1 game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against an AFC West foe in the Los Angeles Chargers in a hard-fought season opener. Kansas City is looking to start a revenge tour after their loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, missing their opportunity to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

The Chargers are looking to build off their 11-6 record in 2024. LA made the playoffs but lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round.

Edited by John Maxwell
