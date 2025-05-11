"Nobody wants to play in Brazil," "Trash" - NFL fans sound off on Chiefs-Chargers reportedly scheduled for Week 1 at São Paulo

NFL fans have expressed disapproval on X following reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers will clash in São Paulo, Brazil, to kick off the 2025 NFL season. The reaction comes after Front Office Sports reported on Saturday that the league is finalizing an agreement with YouTube to broadcast the Week 1 matchup from South America.

The league's expanding international schedule will feature a record seven overseas games in 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year the NFL will open its season with a Friday night game in Brazil. This is following last year's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, which drew attention for field conditions that caused numerous players to slip.

Many fans voiced concerns about game quality, player safety and the league's priorities in pushing its global expansion agenda.

"Nobody wants to play in Brazil," one tweeted.

"Trash," another wrote.

"Give up on these International games already!!!!!" another commented.

More reactions poured in.

"Get ready for the worst football game ever," one fan commented.

"Textbook on how to make the NFL worse," a fan said.

"STOP PLAYING IN OTHER COUNTRIES!!" another fan wrote.

According to Sports Illustrated, "the opening-week game from São Paulo (will) include the Chiefs, the NFL's top viewership draw, as the visiting team."

Chiefs once again tapped as the NFL's global marketing showcase

Houston v Texas Tech - Source: Getty

The three-time defending AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, have become the NFL's go-to team for promoting new viewing formats.

An NFL executive highlighted this strategy in comments cited by Sports Illustrated.

"You think back a couple of years ago, we played our first wild card game on a streaming service on Peacock," the executive said on Sunday. "And everybody's like, 'Hey, this cannot fail.' Well, you want to make wild card on Peacock a thing, you put a Kansas City Chiefs game there."

The same approach was applied to other new broadcast ventures.

"A couple of years ago, it was Black Friday," the executive said. "You want to make Black Friday a thing, you put a Kansas City Chiefs game there. Last year, we had Netflix. First time ever broadcasting an NFL game on Christmas. You want to make Wednesday Netflix Christmas, NFL a thing, you put a Kansas City Chiefs game there."

While acknowledging the need to develop other marketable teams, the executive added that other teams could be featured.

"We do need to build other muscles," the executive said. "We do need to be able to go to a deeper well than just Kansas City and Dallas every year."

The 2025 season will mark the NFL's most extensive international presence yet, with games scheduled across five countries. This includes Brazil, Ireland, Germany, Spain and three games in the United Kingdom.

The league will release its complete 2025 schedule on Tuesday, including details about the Brazil game and other international matchups will be officially confirmed.

