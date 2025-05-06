5 revenge games anticipated ahead of 2025 NFL seasons schedule release ft. Chiefs vs. Eagles

The 2025 NFL schedule release has officially been announced for May 14th. Every team already knows the 17 opponents that they will face off against this year, but the dates and times of the matchups will all come out on this day. Some teams likely have a few of their contests circled, including the following five revenge games to look forward to.

Revenge games on 2025 NFL schedule

#5 - Cowboys vs Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys gave Rico Dowdle an opportunity to serve as their starting running back last season, despite many around the league having major doubts about the situation. He far exceeded his expectations and continued to get even better as the season went on. They still decided to move on from him during the offseason, so he will likely be looking to show them they made a mistake by doing so when the Carolina Panthers face off against his former team.

#4 - Bills vs Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have been developing arguably the best overall rivalry in the NFL in recent years. They have both earned victories against each other, but the biggest issue is that the Bills have yet to defeat them in a playoff game. They suffered the same ending last season when they lost to the Chiefs again in ther postseason, so they will look to get one back in their next meeting this year.

#3 - Steelers vs Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have disrespected Justin Fields when they benched him in favor of Russell Wilson, despite him winning games at the time. They compounded the issue even further by parting ways with him in the offseason. He is now with the New York Jets and is probably looking forward to a matchup with the Steelers, where he could be seeking revenge.

#2 - Ravens vs Bills

The Baltimore Ravens were hoping to get another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last year, but the Buffalo Bills defeated them to earn themselves the same opportunity. This would be enough for a revenge game, but the NFL MVP results from last season add even more fuel. Josh Allen won the award over Lamar Jackson, who put up better numbers in most categories.

#1 - Chiefs vs Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chief Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season and ended their hopes of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive rings. While it's possible that they meet again in the big game, it's guaranteed that they will face off at some point during the regular season. Patrick Mahomes will be looking for revenge on Jalen Hurts and the defending champions.

