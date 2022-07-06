"Bro wtf Drake doin there" - NFL fans react to Patriots owner Robert Kraft being spotted at 4th of July party

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a man known to enjoy a good party. Be it birthday celebrations, a pre-Oscars party, or a Super Bowl victory parade, he never seems short of a reason to celebrate and it's often with celebrity friends.

As a lifetime member of the Boston elite, Kraft was on the guest list for Michael Rubin's annual White Party to celebrate the 4th of July.

Pictures from the event soon started circulating on Twitter, with NFL fans queuing up to have their say about yesterday's events. One question that a majority of fans wanted answered was, who on earth invited Drake?

This fan commented on how random Drake is.

While there wasn't a lot of love for the Candian R&B star, one guest whose presence was well received was Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.

But it wasn't long before the conversation switched back to Drake, and fans of the Patriots were not happy, as they suddenly remembered the infamous curse:

A lot of people got in on the idea.

Plenty of users on Twitter wanted to know how Michael Rubin had managed to attract a list of guests which included Jay-Z and Beyonce:

ScarrFace♨️ @eelliot_ @_Burner23_

His wealth roughly ~ $8 Billion @HotFreestyle Michael Rubin hosts an annual July 4th party for all celebrity stature folks from all industriesHis wealth roughly ~ $8 Billion @_Burner23_ @HotFreestyle Michael Rubin hosts an annual July 4th party for all celebrity stature folks from all industries His wealth roughly ~ $8 Billion

One caring fan wanted us to spare a thought for the poor celebrities who did not receive an invite:

MJay ☣️ @SinhaleseSavage i wonder if celebrities feel insecure seeing that Michael Rubin party they didnt get invited to i wonder if celebrities feel insecure seeing that Michael Rubin party they didnt get invited to

Kraft, Belichick and Brady: The Patriots era of dominence

One man who has not made it onto the guest list of many recent parties attended by Robert Kraft is a certain Tom Brady. The New England trifecta of Brady, Kraft and Belichick used to be akin to the La Cosa Nostra before Brady flipped and sought refuge in Florida.

The 20-year period before Brady's desertion was the most decorated and successful in NFL history. The Patriots made it to 10 Super Bowls and triumphed on six occasions as they created a dynasty that was unparrelled.

However, there might not be any catching up with drinks to reminisce about the good old days in the near future. It is rumored that there are still some hurt feelings, in the wake of the GOAT's surprise departure.

In fact, when Brady announced his short-lived retirement in February, he coventiently forgot to mention the New England Patriots. This apparently did not go down well at New England HQ, and former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson had this to say at the time:

"I was told earlier tonight that it was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxborough, and that Robert Kraft initially when he first heard the news was very upset."

If the Patriots owner is still harboring ill-will towards his former quarterback, hopefully it will eventually be smoothed over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far