NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson assassinates a man in shocking TV debut on Raising Kanan - "This is bad look for all young children"

Lamar Jackson made his acting debut this past week when he appeared in an episode of "Raising Kanan." While it's not unusual for NFL players to venture into acting careers, his current role has been criticized by some on social media.

Ad

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback played a hitman named "E-Tone" in the episode, and in one scene, he appeared out of a bathroom stall and murdered an unsuspecting man.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans on social media questioned whether Lamar Jackson's role was a good idea as a role model to young kids. Others predicted the various memes that would come from the scene.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NFL fans also took the opportunity to mock Jackson for his lack of success in the playoffs. Some said the Ravens quarterback is doing everything but winning a Lombardi Trophy.

"Doing everything but winning a Super Bowl."-one person said

"Ravens fans when u talk bad about Lamar."-another person on X wrote

Others questioned whether Lamar Jackson would ever win a Super Bowl title, insinuating that he is putting more focus into other aspects of life, which now includes acting.

Ad

"Act like this in the playoffs get the job done."-suggested another

"this is 100% gonna be used when someone inevitably costs the ravens a playoff win."-one fan predicted

"Bro is never winning a Super Bowl."-said another NFL fan

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gave his take on Lamar Jackson's acting debut

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters this week as his rookies reported to mini-camp. He was asked about his quarterback's acting debut, to which he expressed his excitement for Lamar Jackson.

Ad

"I am looking forward to it," Harbaugh told reporters. "You know, that facial expression in that clip, I've seen that look before. He's looked at me that way a couple times, it's a tough look right there. He's got the face of an actor, man."

John Harbaugh then emphasized that Jackson can focus on his acting career after his NFL career.

Ad

"We just don't need him to get too excited about the acting too early, let's finish the football first. But I know he feels that way."

Harbaugh expects his quarterback to return to the success he had in 2025. Jackson threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Ravens to a 12-5 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.