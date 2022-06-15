×
"LMAO AND NOBODY OUTPIZZAS THE HUT?!!" - NFL fans react to league parting ways with long-time sponsor Pizza Hut

Modified Jun 15, 2022 07:49 PM IST

The NFL and Little Caesars Pizza are now partners in crime after the league's agreement with Pizza Hut recently ended. The league has a long history of relationships with pizza retailers, as before Pizza Hut, they were sponsored by Papa John's.

The NFL announced that Little Caesars is now the new official pizza sponsor of the NFL, replacing Pizza Hut. The agreement offers Little Caesars a set of exclusive marketing rights designed to connect the brand with the NFL, its events, and fans. https://t.co/9Ph7W4JB4v

The league is teaming up with Little Caesars on a deal that costs them nothing and gives the burgeoning budget pizza supplier a national outlet to gain a greater following, as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio explained.

"It’s one of the many money-for-nothing deals that the NFL enjoys, by virtue of its size and popularity."

He continued:

"From pizza to beer, to wine, to candy bars, to soda, to soup, to overnight delivery services, to cars, to trucks, to tires, to motor oil, to insurance, to headphones, to tablets, to hot cereal, to mattresses, to teeth aligners, to banks, to fast-food restaurants and more. The NFL gives a business with a coast-to-coast footprint credibility by lending the shield to it, and the business gives the NFL money."
youtube-cover

The news that Little Caesars was swooping in to fill the league's pizza deal void got plenty on social media going.

A few fans called out Pizza Hut for their misadvertisement:

@MySportsUpdate LMAO AND NOBODY OUTPIZZAS THE HUT?!!
@MySportsUpdate They out Pizza’d the Hutt https://t.co/Xy4bRVreps
@MySportsUpdate Someone finally out pizza’d the hut
@MySportsUpdate Looks like someone actually outpizza'd the hut...

This fan gave their view on the matter:

@EvanBoller @MySportsUpdate They’ve been outpizza’d for a while now.

One fan felt that Pizza Hut's departure was long overdue, though why they left it half-said is a mystery:

@MySportsUpdate Y'all can hate on Little Ceasars all you want but come on we can all openly admit that Pizza Hut has fallen off majorly and quite honestly I know this for a fact because I use to work for the company when the headquarters was still based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana the cheese and

This person wondered where the funds came from for the cheap chain:

@MySportsUpdate How’d they make enough money for this off of $5 hot n ready

Several fans went after the Little Caesars for perceived quality issues:

@MySportsUpdate Y’all lying to yourself if you think Little Caesar’s is good there’s so many better pizza joints out there and that’s not even counting all the local pizza places
@MySportsUpdate “Little Caesars, the pizza 🍕 that actually tastes like the box”
@MySportsUpdate Worst chain pizza by a mile
@MySportsUpdate Little Caesars is so ass tho

Where can the NFL can go after their partnership with Little Caesars ends?

Florio believes the league has few options to go to should this deal with Little Caesars prove short-lasting. Outside of throwing a helmet on a mechanical rat with Chuck E. Cheese or teaming up with food-court regular Sbarro's, there aren't many other ways to go:

"Money ends up being the core. And that’s fine, it’s the American way. Four years ago, Pizza Hut replaced Papa John’s. Now, Little Caesars is stepping up with a better offer than Pizza Hut was willing to make. The challenge for the NFL is that, as nationwide pizza chains go, there really aren’t that many to choose from. Domino’s would be the next stop. Unless Chuck E. Cheese or Sbarro are in play."

Not everyone would make a good sponsor for the league:

"Obviously, only pizza proprietors with a national presence benefit from doing a deal with the National Football League. The simple reality is that, in virtually every American community, there’s a local pizza shop or two (or more) that does it far better than any of the chains ever could."

Whether you like their pizza or not, Little Caesars is here to stay for commercial breaks this upcoming season.

Edited by John Maxwell

