The NFL will use advanced technology to gauge yardage gains on offensive plays and determine whether a first down has been achieved. During Day 3 of the annual owners' meetings, it was agreed upon that Sony's Hawk-Eye system would be adopted in the 2025 season, with the so-called "chain gang" remaining as backup.

The system, which consists of six 8K cameras that electro-optically track the ball, will be deployed across all 30 NFL stadiums and the international venues hosting NFL games. It will be operated from the Art McNally GameDay Central Officiating Center (AMGC) in New York and integrated into the league's existing replay system:

Fans, however, were mixed on the development:

More of the divisiveness can be seen below:

"GREAT. Took too long," one relievedly sighed.

"I guess we need a new phrase to replace 'Keep the chains moving'," another wondered.

"The annual 'Rule Change Because the Bills Lost to the Chiefs.' A tradition unlike any other," another groaned.

With the help of Hawk-Eye's virtual recreations, determining the ball's placement will take only 30 seconds—40 seconds faster than the old "chain-gang" process. The UFL has already been benefiting from similar technology with TrU Line, now on its second consecutive season of use.

Officials react to NFL adopting Hawk-Eye for gain measurements

In an official announcement, Troy Vincent, the NFL's EVP of football operations, said the development would help to "advance football excellence":

"Combining the art of officiating with Sony's trusted Hawk-Eye system is a healthy recipe for success in our commitment to raising the standards of accuracy, consistency and efficiency."

Hawk-Eye CEO Rufus Hack added that the company was delighted to be part of the NFL-Sony partnership, which began in 2021 with the adoption of Synchronized Multi-Angle Replay Technology (SMART). That system consolidates feeds from all the NFL's broadcast partners, allowing replay officials, both on and off the field, to study up to four angles and select the best one.

And finally, Neal Manowitz, president and COO of Sony Electronics, North America, said:

"Sony's longstanding relationship with the NFL is built upon our joint desire to innovate and bring audiences closer to the action, and Sony's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system further activates on those commitments."

Besides the Hawk-Eye adoption, Sony and the NFL will collaborate on the development of a new sideline helmet that they hope will improve communication among coaches.

