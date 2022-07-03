"Who tf are they spending that kinda cash on?" - NFL fans shocked after learning which teams have the most expensive receiving unit 

This NFL off-season, the wide receiver market exploded. There are currently 11 wide receivers in the NFL set to make $20 million or more this season.

It all started when the Jacksonville Jaguars gave former Arizona Cardinals receiver, Christian Kirk, a four-year, $84 million deal. This made no one else more upset than top wide receivers such as Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DaVante Adams, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, and others.

Many people around the NFL thought that this was a massive overpay and that Kirk didn't deserve that kind of money. As a result, many of the top receivers were given new contracts as they were demanding more lucrative contracts.

Hill got traded from Kansas City to Miami and got paid $30 million a year. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and got a $140 million contract. AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles and signed a new four-year, $100 million deal.

Most recently, McLaurin and Cooper Kupp got extension contracts and we can expect to see more young receivers extended in the next few months and years. Diggs and Kupp will earn roughly $25 million a year while McLaurin will earn around $23.5 million on his new deal.

Warren Sharp tweeted about the most expensive receiving corps in the NFL in 2022. The top four teams may come as a surprise as they include the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants.

Of those teams, only one has a receiver(s) that's in the top-10 salaries for receivers this season.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball most expensive receiving corps in 2022:



#1 - $72.2M - Patriots

#2 - $53.8M - Jaguars

#3 - $49.5M - Chargers

#4 - $47.4M - Giants



this is truly wild



it's the result of free agency spending catching up



(LAC the obvious exception as their corps is both actually good & homegrown) most expensive receiving corps in 2022:#1 - $72.2M - Patriots#2 - $53.8M - Jaguars#3 - $49.5M - Chargers#4 - $47.4M - Giantsthis is truly wildit's the result of free agency spending catching up(LAC the obvious exception as their corps is both actually good & homegrown)

This led to reactions from the NFL fans. Many of them couldn't believe the list. This Twitter user wonders who the Patriots, Jaguars, and Giants are spending their money on at receiver.

Chase Kimball @Chase_Kimba11 @SharpFootball But 3 out of 4 have nothing at WR, who tf are they spending that kinda cash on @SharpFootball But 3 out of 4 have nothing at WR, who tf are they spending that kinda cash on

This Twitter user tweeted that Herbert had all those weapons and still couldn't make the playoffs.

This Twitter user tweeted who is the number one receiver for the Patriots.

This Twitter user questioned if the Giants even have a top-20 receiver on their roster right now.

Matty J @thelastmetsfan @SharpFootball Do the giants even have a top 20 overall wr on their roster??? @SharpFootball Do the giants even have a top 20 overall wr on their roster???

This Twitter user pointed out how the Chargers are the only team on this list to pay their own receivers that they drafted for expensive money.

YardsAfterContract @after_yards



For the Chargers it’s the unique example of paying 2 WRs very high end money.



You don’t see that too often. @SharpFootball For 3 of teams it’s punishments for horrific drafting.For the Chargers it’s the unique example of paying 2 WRs very high end money.You don’t see that too often. @SharpFootball For 3 of teams it’s punishments for horrific drafting. For the Chargers it’s the unique example of paying 2 WRs very high end money. You don’t see that too often.

This Twitter user pointed out that teams will overpay in free agency and it's best to build your team through the draft.

The Entertainah @DaEntertainah85 @SharpFootball Prime example of why you build through the draft and not Free Agency. @SharpFootball Prime example of why you build through the draft and not Free Agency.

Another Twitter user pointed out that three of these teams' receiving units aren't worth that money.

Chase Kimball @Chase_Kimba11 @SharpFootball But 3 out of 4 have nothing at WR, who tf are they spending that kinda cash on @SharpFootball But 3 out of 4 have nothing at WR, who tf are they spending that kinda cash on

This Twitter user pointed out that the Patriots never spent money on targets for Tom Brady.

Don'tLie24 @tlie24 @SharpFootball Belichick never gave that to Brady, what is this? @SharpFootball Belichick never gave that to Brady, what is this?

This Twitter user says that this list is laughable.

Jason Noji @nipponcracker

Patriots: Jakobi Meyers

Jaguars: Christian Kirk?

Giants: ?????



Truly laughable Warren Sharp @SharpFootball most expensive receiving corps in 2022:



#1 - $72.2M - Patriots

#2 - $53.8M - Jaguars

#3 - $49.5M - Chargers

#4 - $47.4M - Giants



this is truly wild



it's the result of free agency spending catching up



(LAC the obvious exception as their corps is both actually good & homegrown) most expensive receiving corps in 2022:#1 - $72.2M - Patriots#2 - $53.8M - Jaguars#3 - $49.5M - Chargers#4 - $47.4M - Giantsthis is truly wildit's the result of free agency spending catching up(LAC the obvious exception as their corps is both actually good & homegrown) WR1Patriots: Jakobi MeyersJaguars: Christian Kirk?Giants: ?????Truly laughable twitter.com/SharpFootball/… WR1Patriots: Jakobi MeyersJaguars: Christian Kirk?Giants: ?????Truly laughable twitter.com/SharpFootball/…

This Twitter user tweeted that the Jaguars being on this list without a true number one receiver is comical.

Bandemic Participant @jaay_cool Warren Sharp @SharpFootball most expensive receiving corps in 2022:



#1 - $72.2M - Patriots

#2 - $53.8M - Jaguars

#3 - $49.5M - Chargers

#4 - $47.4M - Giants



this is truly wild



it's the result of free agency spending catching up



(LAC the obvious exception as their corps is both actually good & homegrown) most expensive receiving corps in 2022:#1 - $72.2M - Patriots#2 - $53.8M - Jaguars#3 - $49.5M - Chargers#4 - $47.4M - Giantsthis is truly wildit's the result of free agency spending catching up(LAC the obvious exception as their corps is both actually good & homegrown) Jaguars on the list without a real WR1 is just comical in every aspect. twitter.com/sharpfootball/… Jaguars on the list without a real WR1 is just comical in every aspect. twitter.com/sharpfootball/…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far