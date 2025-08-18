  • home icon
  • "He might be a problem" - NFL fans react to Luther Burden III's blocking skills in helping Bears score TD vs. Bills during preseason game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 18, 2025 03:24 GMT
Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp

Luther Burden III is not expected to be the most prolific wideout for the Chicago Bears in the 2025 season - Rome Odunze and DJ Moore will still share that mantle. However, he is already gaining praise for doing "the little things".

Early in the second quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, the second-rounder knocked back cornerback and fellow rookie Jordan Hancock with a charge block, facilitating a one-yard rushing touchdown by Brittain Brown:

And there was much elation from fans in the aftermath:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

More of it can be seen below:

"Ok Luther, you can block for me anytime," one approved.
"Bears got a DAWG!" another cheered.
"Reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald with his head in the game and blocking like a vet WR," another compared.

The move also drew a reaction from Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle-turned-ESPN analyst Booger McFarland:

New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle had made a passing mention of Burden's versatility in his post-Draft analysis:

"You can use him in a lot of different ways. The goal is to bring him here, figure out what he does well, and see if we can find ways to get him touches where he can impact the game."

Luther Burden III had also been dominating Bills during joint practices

Blocking may facilitate plays, but it does not contribute to the stats. Catches do, and Luther Burden III finished his night with three of them for 49 yards - second-most behind only Tyler Scott, who had 54 plus a touchdown in as many grabs.

And he must have teased that performance during joint practices with the Bills - while playing mainly on the second team, according to an account by Sports Mockery's Erik Lambert:

"Burden was able to shake free on a few in-breaking routes at intermediate depth in team periods, while also making contested catches when he failed to gain separation. On one of the final plays of practice in a team drill, Bueden snagged the ball between two Buffalo defensive backs to a roar of the crowd before getting up and exalting."
The game would end in a 38-0 win for the Bears. Sophomore running back Ian Wheeler would prove to be the game's best player, carrying the ball 19 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Bills, Frank Gore Jr., the son of legendary San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore, proved a sole versatile bright spot with twelve touches for 81 yards - eight carries for 50 and four receptions for 31.

bell-icon Manage notifications