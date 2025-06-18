"It’s about damn time tbh" - NFL fans react to Madden 26's leaked gameplay showing new graphics

Madden 26 is here - or at least, its first major preview is. On Tuesday, Electronic Arts released a deep dive video about the gameplay of its long-standing gridiron franchise's latest installment:

What piqued the interest of many was Madden 26's upgraded graphics, which drew a reaction from former quarterback Kurt Benkert, among others:

Other fans expressed their relief at getting what they saw as a much-needed technical overhaul:

Alex @alexdiggler LINK It’s about damn time tbh

"First graphical leap in a madden game in like 5 years lmao," one ridiculed.

"Might be worth it this year," another salivated.

"That shit looks real," another gushed.

"People can keep coping and stuff, but you can definitely see a difference here," another insisted.

Madden 26 will be released on August 14, 2025, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

New features of Madden 26, explained

Carrying the tagline "Built from Sundays", Madden NFL 26 aims to "make each Sunday feel different." The first component of this is "QB DNA", which significantly expands quarterback gameplay.

Among the components of this feature are eight new ball holds:

Gunslinger

Gunslinger One Hand

Gunslinger Mid

Gunslinger One Hand Low

Two-Hand Middle

Two-Hand Middle Back

Two-Hand Middle Below Chin

Two-Hand Low

New idle animations from the pocket have also been incorporated to ensure that QBs will bounce on their feet more and/or pat the ball while actively looking around the field for open targets.

Certain players have also received signature passes - those that only they can perform. The more mobile ones, like Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, will also receive signature run cycles, expanding from a concept introduced to select running backs in Madden 25.

Also new are Field Vision, which determines a quarterback's line of sight relative to his height; and Traits, which afford certain attributes to perform a certain type of move (different types of passes for quarterbacks or catches for receivers).

Coach's DNA, meanwhile, sees improvements to the coaching aspect of the game, using input from real-life coaches to make suggestions on play calls. Finally, Football Weather dynamically changes the pace of gameplay depending on the weather - for instance, players will move more slowly and cautiously in the snow and rain, while cold-weather teams like the Buffalo Bills will tire faster when playing in a hotter climate like Jacksonville.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

