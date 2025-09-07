  • home icon
  "OBJ all over again," "No one respects Brian Daboll": NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets into heated argument with Giants HC on sidelines

"OBJ all over again," "No one respects Brian Daboll": NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets into heated argument with Giants HC on sidelines

By Ian Van Roy
Published Sep 07, 2025 19:05 GMT
&quot;OBJ all over again,&quot; &quot;No one respects Brian Daboll&quot;: NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets into heated argument with Giants HC on sidelines
"OBJ all over again," "No one respects Brian Daboll": NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets into heated argument with Giants HC on sidelines

Malik Nabers and Brian Daboll haven't gotten off on the right foot to start the 2025 NFL season. During the Week 1 matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, Daboll and Nabers were seen having a tense exchange. The images on the broadcast, captured and uploaded on X on September 7, sparked a sea of responses.

Many of the responses took Malik Nabers' side, suggesting that Nabers could be on a fast track to looking for a way out of New York, with his second season not going as well as planned. One fan in particular compared the situation to Odell Beckham Jr., who became infamous for finding his way off teams in what turned out to be a successful move for his career, including the Giants.

Here's what fans had to say about the argument.

"Obj all over again," one said.
"U can tell no one respects daboll," another said.
"Dabes too comfortable yelling at everyone. Leek was like, F you," one fan said.
"Nabers isn’t playing great so be better chill," one added.
"Leek screaming put Jaxson in," another chimed in.
"Nabers is saying how TF I get off this s*** team.." another speculated.

The broadcast showed an apparent softening of tensions between Malik Nabers and Brian Daboll during a timeout during the game.

Exploring how a potential Malik Nabers exit could look

2025 will be Nabers' second season playing for Daboll. In his first season, he earned 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. However, if tensions don't soften and the New York Giants don't get off to a fast start, they could be looking at a team-wide rebuild in addition to their quarterback overhaul.

If a feud is brewing between the head coach and the wide receiver, general manager Joe Schoen will be forced to take action, choosing the head coach or the receiver. He's proven that he isn't afraid to turn against a player, with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones finding themselves wanting distance away from the general manager in recent history.

However, releasing Nabers might do in Schoen entirely after willingly moving on from Saquon Barkley and admitting that paying Daniel Jones was a mistake. As such, it would take a mid-season blockbuster deal to send him away, as letting him out the door to dominate elsewhere would set up a stunning pattern for the general manager.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one quite interesting landing spot after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and their receiver Xavier Worthy in the process. It would also be an AFC-NFC trade, which could save the Giants from facing Nabers in the playoffs in the future.

Of course, the Giants would also need to find themselves as sellers at the midseason trade deadline. Could Malik Nabers find himself elsewhere sooner than any would have expected?

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

