"OBJ all over again," "No one respects Brian Daboll": NFL fans react as Malik Nabers gets into heated argument with Giants HC on sidelines

Malik Nabers and Brian Daboll haven't gotten off on the right foot to start the 2025 NFL season. During the Week 1 matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, Daboll and Nabers were seen having a tense exchange. The images on the broadcast, captured and uploaded on X on September 7, sparked a sea of responses.Many of the responses took Malik Nabers' side, suggesting that Nabers could be on a fast track to looking for a way out of New York, with his second season not going as well as planned. One fan in particular compared the situation to Odell Beckham Jr., who became infamous for finding his way off teams in what turned out to be a successful move for his career, including the Giants.Here's what fans had to say about the argument.&quot;Obj all over again,&quot; one said.&quot;U can tell no one respects daboll,&quot; another said.&quot;Dabes too comfortable yelling at everyone. Leek was like, F you,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Nabers isn’t playing great so be better chill,&quot; one added.&quot;Leek screaming put Jaxson in,&quot; another chimed in.&quot;Nabers is saying how TF I get off this s*** team..&quot; another speculated.The broadcast showed an apparent softening of tensions between Malik Nabers and Brian Daboll during a timeout during the game.Exploring how a potential Malik Nabers exit could look2025 will be Nabers' second season playing for Daboll. In his first season, he earned 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. However, if tensions don't soften and the New York Giants don't get off to a fast start, they could be looking at a team-wide rebuild in addition to their quarterback overhaul.If a feud is brewing between the head coach and the wide receiver, general manager Joe Schoen will be forced to take action, choosing the head coach or the receiver. He's proven that he isn't afraid to turn against a player, with Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones finding themselves wanting distance away from the general manager in recent history.However, releasing Nabers might do in Schoen entirely after willingly moving on from Saquon Barkley and admitting that paying Daniel Jones was a mistake. As such, it would take a mid-season blockbuster deal to send him away, as letting him out the door to dominate elsewhere would set up a stunning pattern for the general manager.The Kansas City Chiefs are one quite interesting landing spot after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and their receiver Xavier Worthy in the process. It would also be an AFC-NFC trade, which could save the Giants from facing Nabers in the playoffs in the future.Of course, the Giants would also need to find themselves as sellers at the midseason trade deadline. Could Malik Nabers find himself elsewhere sooner than any would have expected?