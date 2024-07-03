  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Marshawn Lynch and Gavin Newsom's new podcast "Politickin" - "Marshawn for president," "Hard Pass"

NFL fans react to Marshawn Lynch and Gavin Newsom's new podcast "Politickin" - "Marshawn for president," "Hard Pass"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:06 GMT
Marshawn Lynch and Gavin Newsom are lauching a podcast
Marshawn Lynch and Gavin Newsom are lauching a podcast

Marshawn Lynch's popularity with NFL fans has always been high. The legendary running back, who made history playing with the Seattle Seahawks for most of his career, has always been recognized for his style of hard runs and, even more, the way he dealt with the media and the public nature of the job.

Since his retirement in 2019, Lynch has mostly been away from the spotlight. But the running back is set to venture into a podcast life, joining California Governor Gavin Newsom and agent Doug Hendrickson on a new show called "Politickin", which they've been working on for the past six months.

NFL fans had a mixed reaction to the announcement, with some calling Lynch the best presidential option for the upcoming U.S. election, while others were more on the side of not wanting to hear Marshawn Lynch's opinions - especially for the way he dealt with the mics during his career:

"This is going to be awesome", a fan said.
"Marshawn and Gavin Newson? At this point the aliens laughing at us", other thought.
"This is a clown show. If Lynch doesn’t go hard in the paint at Newsom for his destruction of California then I’ll lose all respect for him", another fan wrote.

The first episode is an introduction to the show and was aired on Wednesday, July 03 with an introduction for the upcoming weeks.

Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode: one of the best running backs of the last decade

The biggest debate of the past decade has been whether or not the Seahawks should have given the ball to Lynch at the one-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX.

When he was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Seattle Seahawks, his impact was immense. Despite the team's quarterback instability at the time, Lynch's performances earned him four consecutive Pro Bowl nominations and a First Team All-Pro nomination in 2011.

After his early retirement and his comeback to play with the Raiders in his homecoming, the running back still had some good production, with a good 4.3 yards-per-carry average over two years in Oakland before a late return to Seattle in 2019.

Marshawn Lynch's career was defined by his hard-hitting style of play, off-field charisma, and memorable moments. His Beast Mode running and unique personality made him a fan favorite and left a lasting impact on the game of football.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
