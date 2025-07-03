"Best route runner in the draft" - NFL fans react to Matthew Golden's offseason grind ahead of training camp

Matthew Golden figures to be a WR1 on a young Green Bay Packers squad that has not had one in the Jordan Love era. On Wednesday, the rookie showed off his route-running skills in a preview of what "Cheeseheads" should expect from and of him (footage courtesy of personal trainer Justin Allen):

Fans praised Golden after the video dropped on social media:

Cats Phins Fan 16 @RakestrawNick LINK Best route runner in the draft

"Love to see it!" one gushed.

"Love the hustle... If he keeps this up, he could be a sneaky-good pickup in deeper fantasy leagues," one analyzed.

"The packers WR room is crazy," another marveled.

"They should send Romeo Doubs to the Steelers to show everyone how much they believe in Matthew Golden tbh," another suggested.

Forbes' Rob Reischel ranked Golden the 24th most important member of the Packers' 2025 squad late last month. He wrote:

"Golden’s 40-yard dash time is the fastest in team history. He has the ability to play all three receiver spots. And when Green Bay opens training camp on July 23, Golden is likely to begin with the No. 1 offense."

He continued:

"While Golden is undersized (at 5'11" and 191 lbs.), Green Bay believes he can play both outside and in the slot thanks to his other physical gifts."

Channel 3000's Jason Wilde has him higher at 19th.

Matthew Golden impressed Jordan Love during Packers mandatory minicamp

One person who will greatly appreciate Matthew Golden's talents is Jordan Love. During his annual charity softball game late in May, the quarterback had praised the 23rd pick.

That sentiment was echoed during mandatory minicamp a few weeks later. According to Love, Golden was "looking good" from the "get-go":

"He’s showcased just the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has, and his ability to catch. Every day he’s been getting better at just understanding what he needs to do."

He continued:

"The more he can stay locked in with all that, I think he’s definitely going to be a playmaker for us and excited to see how far he can go."

Golden, Love and the Packers begin their season against the Detroit Lions on September 7. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET/3:25 PM CT on CBS.

