  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Jerry Jones making him go through security”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 game

“Jerry Jones making him go through security”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 28, 2025 23:43 GMT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons returns to Dallas - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons has come back to Arlington - as the enemy. On Sunday, the star edge rusher was seen arriving at AT&T Stadium for his Green Bay Packers' blockbuster Sunday Night Football showdown against his former Dallas Cowboys teammates.

Ad

He was stoically dressed, donning a pinstriped off-white suit and pulling a black and silver suitcase:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And there were various reactions from fans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"He about to wreck shop on my cowboys.." one shuddered.
"The coverage of this is going to be crazy," another salivated.
"Dude is going to absolutely FEAST," another guaranteed.

Ahead of the game, Parsons revealed that Jerry jones did not inform him of the trade:

"I found out through my agent. I haven't talked to Jerry Jones since OTAs."
Ad

Still, he is not using the frustrations as fuel for how he performs tonight:

“I just feel like my fuel’s always been trying to be the best player. When you’ve got a good team and you’ve got to beat them, you’ve got to show up in the prime-time games, that you’ve got to be your best player for yourself, for your team and everyone there.”
Ad

Both Parsons and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, the player whom he was traded for, will be captains for the game

Terrell Owens weighs in on Micah Parsons revenge game vs. Cowboys

Many prominent NFL figures have made their thoughts known on Micah Parsons' Dallas homecoming, and another emerged on Sunday - Terrell Owens. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said about the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler's potential "impact" on NFL Today+:

Ad
"He wants to win. He wants to play well. ...He definitely wants to make an impact on this game. A lot of the guys in the locker room understand the magnitude of this game. They're obviously gonna play well. Everybody is gonna be up."

He also sent this warning to the Cowboys' offensive line, which will miss right guard Tyler Booker and center Cooper Beebe:

Ad
"I feel sorry for the offensive lineman. They practiced against Micah Parsons for the last four years. They know Micah Parsons is gonna be in the backfield in 2.5 seconds. They already know what he can do on a regular day, but now on a Sunday night game with everything that has transpired over the summer, Micah is coming."

Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications