“Jerry Jones making him go through security”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons returns to Dallas for Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 game

Micah Parsons has come back to Arlington - as the enemy. On Sunday, the star edge rusher was seen arriving at AT&amp;T Stadium for his Green Bay Packers' blockbuster Sunday Night Football showdown against his former Dallas Cowboys teammates.He was stoically dressed, donning a pinstriped off-white suit and pulling a black and silver suitcase:And there were various reactions from fans:Wonky @WonkyCodeLINK@RobDemovsky Jerry making him go through security, what a POS. Give them hell micahJesse Zakshesky @zaksheskymanLINKIt's on.Dadrian🧀 @KingDay__LINK5 sacks coming&quot;He about to wreck shop on my cowboys..&quot; one shuddered.&quot;The coverage of this is going to be crazy,&quot; another salivated.&quot;Dude is going to absolutely FEAST,&quot; another guaranteed.Ahead of the game, Parsons revealed that Jerry jones did not inform him of the trade:&quot;I found out through my agent. I haven't talked to Jerry Jones since OTAs.&quot;Still, he is not using the frustrations as fuel for how he performs tonight:“I just feel like my fuel’s always been trying to be the best player. When you’ve got a good team and you’ve got to beat them, you’ve got to show up in the prime-time games, that you’ve got to be your best player for yourself, for your team and everyone there.”Both Parsons and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, the player whom he was traded for, will be captains for the gameTerrell Owens weighs in on Micah Parsons revenge game vs. CowboysMany prominent NFL figures have made their thoughts known on Micah Parsons' Dallas homecoming, and another emerged on Sunday - Terrell Owens. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said about the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler's potential &quot;impact&quot; on NFL Today+:&quot;He wants to win. He wants to play well. ...He definitely wants to make an impact on this game. A lot of the guys in the locker room understand the magnitude of this game. They're obviously gonna play well. Everybody is gonna be up.&quot;He also sent this warning to the Cowboys' offensive line, which will miss right guard Tyler Booker and center Cooper Beebe:&quot;I feel sorry for the offensive lineman. They practiced against Micah Parsons for the last four years. They know Micah Parsons is gonna be in the backfield in 2.5 seconds. They already know what he can do on a regular day, but now on a Sunday night game with everything that has transpired over the summer, Micah is coming.&quot;Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.