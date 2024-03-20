Mike Williams is among the most sought-after free agents during the 2024 offseason following his release from the Los Angeles Chargers. During the 2022 NFL season, his big-game capability earned him 895 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Several teams might have contacted his camp, hoping to acquire the former Clemson standout. But the waiting game for his next squad has ended after he signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets worth up to $15 million.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams will visit the Jets. But while Jets fans celebrate this signing, other football enthusiasts criticize the transaction. An NFL fan tweeted:

“Metlife Stadium will end Mike's career”

The Jets’ and the Giants’ home field is widely regarded among NFL circles as the worst surface to play on. Their turf might have contributed to Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury.

Likewise, Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jabrill Peppers are some players who suffered ACL tears since the home teams installed a new turf surface at MetLife in 2020.

Meanwhile, another fan mentioned:

“He'll be on IR by Week 4”

Jets fans don’t want a repeat of Williams’ 2023 season, wherein he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are other comments regarding Mike Williams joining the Jets.

As the last commenter revealed, the New York Jets haven’t had much success with free-agent wide receivers lately. After trading for Rodgers one day before the 2023 NFL Draft started, they signed Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal. Lazard had 311 yards and a touchdown in 14 games last season.

Meanwhile, Randall Cobb had five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season. Mecole Hardman Jr. lasted only five games for the Jets before getting traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime at Super Bowl 58.

The ups and downs of Mike Williams’ NFL career

After the Chargers selected Mike Williams seventh overall in 2017, he had 11 receptions for 95 yards in his rookie season. However, his performance improved to 664 yards and 10 touchdowns. He took another step forward in 2019, finishing with 1,001 yards.

However, as he looked to dominate the NFL, his production dropped to 756 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. He bounced back in 2021 with 1,146 yards but fell again in 2022 with 895 and four touchdowns.

Injuries have been a constant part of Mike Williams’ career. He completed only one regular season (2018) and missed 18 games in the last two seasons.