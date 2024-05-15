  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Netflix's docu-series on Cowboys franchise: "We need the 'Roast of Jerry Jones' instead"

NFL fans react to Netflix's docu-series on Cowboys franchise: "We need the 'Roast of Jerry Jones' instead"

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 15, 2024 22:05 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos
Jerry Jones during Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

About a year ago, reports said Netflix won a bidding war against other streaming platforms to run a doc-series on Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

Today, Netflix has announced a 10-episode docu-series on the story of Jones and his team being the Cowboys owner.

It will include never-before-seen footage and interviews with former athletes and celebrities. Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, former coaches Jimmie Johnson and Barry Switzer, and former president George W. Bush and Nike founder Pihl Knight will be featured in the series.

Upon learning about Jones' docu-series becoming official, fans had mixed reviews on social media about the upcoming series. Many of the replies were fans saying they would probably not go to watch the series. Many noted that the Dallas Cowboys haven't won anything significant in over 30 years. Others spoke about not being interested in watching a series centered around Jones for 10 episodes.

Here's how fans reacted:

"When they cover the 25 year drought it’s gonna hit like crackkkkkk," one person tweeted.
"Can’t wait to see (or not) 10 episodes of a losing franchise," one fan tweeted.
"Lmfao who cares? I do not need a 10 part billionaire narcissistic self indulgence series," one person tweeted.

On the contrary, there are some people interested in watching the series.

Some think the series is interesting and will be fun to watch. There are also many Dallas fans across the country and worldwide who are probably interested in watching the series on their team owner.

Even the fans who slandered the news could tune in as Jones and the Cowboys naturally bring in a lot of eyes.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"we will watch this," one person tweeted.
"Lmao I’ll watch for sure," one person tweeted.
"This is actually going to be really good," another person tweeted.

It's been a big day for the NFL and Netflix today

NFL fans during Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs
NFL fans during Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It's been a busy day for Netflix and the NFL. While there are rumors that Netflix could potentially broadcast a holiday game this year, it was announced this morning that the streaming giant would broadcast both Christmas Day games this season.

The two Christmas Day games were also announced today. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 p.m. and the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m.

As part of Netflix's deal with the NFL, they will stream at least one Christmas Day game over the next two seasons.

Netflix has had recent success with the NFL, with their Tom Brady roast, the Quarterback series, and they have an upcoming series, 'Receiver' set to air soon.

Today's big announcements showed that Netflix is serious about getting involved with the NFL and will be a big part of the NFL for years to come.







