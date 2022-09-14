"She sounds extremely fed up", "Tom should retire mid season to be with his wife and family" - NFL fans react to new Gisele Bundchen interview amid rumored rift with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a win in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. But it appears the Buccaneers quarterback will be hard-pressed to rest easy just yet.

Rumors of a rift in his marriage to Gisele Bundchen have been swirling for multiple weeks. Bundchen's latest interview with Elle only served to raise more questions. She intimated that it was her time to focus on her career after being there for Brady since 2006.

In a long-ranging interview with the magazine, Gisele Bundchen said:

"There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it... I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now, it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”

Bundchen's interview did a lot to get Twitter on her side, especially after Brady's decision to unretire a mere six weeks into retirement.

Here's what social media had to say about Bundchen's latest interview:

Ryan Cretacci @rmc_1492 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo Tom should retire mid season to be with his wife and family twitter.com/profootballtal… Tom should retire mid season to be with his wife and family twitter.com/profootballtal…

hfts @forthesp0rts @ProFootballTalk Seriously what a selfish man… the amount she’s had to sacrifice for him is insane @ProFootballTalk Seriously what a selfish man… the amount she’s had to sacrifice for him is insane

preceptor luke @jrsmithgohome ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo You’re like 46 why are you still playing football regardless lol twitter.com/ProFootballTal… You’re like 46 why are you still playing football regardless lol twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

🖤 @Klehini ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo Oh this is getting messy messy twitter.com/profootballtal… Oh this is getting messy messy twitter.com/profootballtal…

MetallicaZee (Papettomasutā) @ZeeFifty6 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo It's time for Brady to move on twitter.com/ProFootballTal… It's time for Brady to move on twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Nessa Girl @nessa_girllllll twitter.com/ProFootballTal… ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo Sis BEEN OVER this football thing. @chelleweaver Sis BEEN OVER this football thing. @chelleweaver twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

John @washingtontjohn ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo He has an addiction. twitter.com/profootballtal… He has an addiction. twitter.com/profootballtal…

Janet 🥀 @nostalgiaonfilm ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo In a new interview, Gisele Bundchen addresses Tom Brady's ongoing NFL career: "I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." wp.me/pbBqYq-cmLo I can smell the divorce that’s pending twitter.com/profootballtal… I can smell the divorce that’s pending twitter.com/profootballtal…

Bundchen also spoke about the conversations she had with Tom Brady about possibly retiring, considering how violent the sport is. Bundchen told Elle:

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Tom Brady famously chose to run it back one more time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. There have been rumors that this season may be Brady's final year in the league.

Could this be the year Tom Brady calls it quits?

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported this week that multiple sources expect this season to be Brady's final year in the league. News of Brady's potential retirement after this season comes amidst a torrent of rumors that his relationship with Gisele Bundchen is on the brink.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer…

In her interview with Elle, Bundchen hinted that it's time for her to start focusing on her own career after placing it on the backburner for so long.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams... I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

Brady signed a 10-year $375 million deal with FOX Sports as an analyst which begins when he retires. This has added to the idea that the current campaign will be his last under center.

In any case, Brady's quest for an eighth ring will continue this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints.

