"He calls the league racist but continues to try and come back" - NFL fans react to news of Colin Kaepernick working out with Raiders

It appears that free agent Colin Kaepernick is finally getting a chance to come back to NFL. Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news via his Twitter account that the 34-year-old will be working out with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This does not mean that he is guaranteed to win a roster spot. But the quarterback is getting what he wanted - a chance. He will be put through his paces during the workout and if the Raiders like what they see, then he could potentially be signed to the active roster.

When news dropped of Kaepernick's workout, NFL fans were quick to voice their feelings about his potential return. One Twitter account posted in reply that they don't get the quarterback's continued attempts to get back into the league.

RJB @RJBJrThe3rd @AdamSchefter i don’t get it, he calls the league racist but continues to try and come back. @AdamSchefter i don’t get it, he calls the league racist but continues to try and come back.

A user named Alex said that the free agent is better than Derek Carr.

A fan named Garrett asked if he is going to complain if he doesn't get to play much.

garrett @jalenreagors @AdamSchefter Does this come with him complaining throughout the year if he doesn’t play @AdamSchefter Does this come with him complaining throughout the year if he doesn’t play

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III also commented on this development.

A user named Hank said that all 32 NFL teams should be giving the quarterback a workout.

Hank @hankboyd @AdamSchefter Every team should be giving Kap a workout. But NFL owners prefer a Dashawn Watson’s behavior to a guy expressing his first amendment rights. @AdamSchefter Every team should be giving Kap a workout. But NFL owners prefer a Dashawn Watson’s behavior to a guy expressing his first amendment rights.

One NFL account replied and said that at his peak, the 34-year-old was a top 10 quarterback and that he deserves this chance.

NFL Expert @LaVineGotNxt @AdamSchefter At his peak he was a top 10 QB, he deserves this. @AdamSchefter At his peak he was a top 10 QB, he deserves this.

Another fan posted and said that if the quarterback is signed by the Raiders, he will be top 10 in jersey sales.

GOWIE @DaKidGowie 🏾 @AdamSchefter If Colin Kaepernick gets signed, I guarantee he’ll be Top 10 in jersey sales. @AdamSchefter If Colin Kaepernick gets signed, I guarantee he’ll be Top 10 in jersey sales. ✊🏾

A Broncos fan named Mick stated that he liked the move and that the Raiders should start him.

Mick Junkin @michaeljunkin @AdamSchefter As a broncos fan, I like this. They should start him @AdamSchefter As a broncos fan, I like this. They should start him

A Raiders fan account posted and said that the team now has the best back-up quarterback in the league.

One fan likes what the quarterback has done off the field, but at best, he is now a backup.

Almighty 💯🥷🏿 @wajibecappin @AdamSchefter I love what Colin has done off the field but he’s football career is done. Maybe he could be a backup at best @AdamSchefter I love what Colin has done off the field but he’s football career is done. Maybe he could be a backup at best

Colin Kaepernick finally gets his chance

Colin Kaepernick at an NFL Workout

After six long years, the quarterback is finally getting what he wanted. While there are no guarantees that the move will work out, all Colin Kaepernick wanted was a chance to show what he can do and the Raiders have given him that.

Everyone in the NFL community knows that Derek Carr is the starter and that the 34-year-old will only see gametime if he gets injured. Whether the former 49ers star is okay with that is another thing, but at least he gets the chance to compete for an NFL job.

The jury is still out on the move with some saying that he shouldn't be getting this opportunity while others presenting an opposing view. Regardless of your stance, there is a feel good factor to having him workout for an NFL team for real.

It may not lead to much, but at least Colin Kaepernick has a chance to show the organization that he has something to offer.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat