×
Create
Notifications

Colin Kaepernick has gone off the radar in his quest to return to the NFL

Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout
Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout
Steven Kubitza
Steven Kubitza
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 18, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Feature

Colin Kaepernick was making a lot of noise earlier this offseason. He tweeted training videos as he continued on his quest to return to the NFL. One such video even featured him working out with Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

The hype was building before free agency and the NFL Draft. Yet no one took a chance then and the draft has now passed. Most rosters are set, especially at the quarterback position.

youtube-cover

So what is his status now? Discourse regarding his return has faded, leaving his future in question. If the media is not talking about him, are teams even considering him anymore?

Is time running out for Colin Kaepernick to make a return to the NFL?

Michigan Spring Game
Michigan Spring Game

It has been argued that NFL owners kept Kaepernick out of the league following the 2016 season. At this point in time, this widely accepted idea is easy to believe. Since taking a knee during the national anthem, he has become a polarizing figure in the public eye. Signing the quarterback would potentially anger many more fans than it would please, a matter franchises would consider before making him an offer. Financially, he might prove to be a costly mistake.

Alternatively, if the owners are not colluding, what is holding him back? Is it simply the fact that he has been out of the league since the 2016 season? He is now 34 years old and has not played a snap of professional football in that time.

His problems run deeper as most teams have the quarterback situation figured out. The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are the only two teams that may make a change between now and Week 1. Yet with both teams, guys like Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are likely to be ahead of Kaepernick in their estimation.

youtube-cover

To his credit, the quarterback did build up some hype around his name at the perfect time of the NFL offseason. He was even invited by Jim Harbaugh to throw at Michigan earlier in the offseason. He had the platform, but teams did not come calling. That may just be the reality of his situation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Though time is running out, his name is not going to fade anytime soon. Probably not until he officially retires. It's possible the owners have already decided he is never coming back.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Are Colin Kaepernick's chances of returning to the NFL fading?

Yes

No

Edited by John Maxwell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी